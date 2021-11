Being an early crypto adopter has its perks. In this case, the perk was a free handout by a decentralized autonomous organization that is worth about $15,000. What Happened: When I bought my first — and only — Ethereum Name Service (CRYPTO: ENS) domain, my only reason to do it was "why not?" but then the team behind the service decided to run an airdrop, and I was lucky enough to receive nearly 200 ENS for free.

