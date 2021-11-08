CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Reputed Southside Crip Keefe D Peddles New Biggie Conspiracy Targeting DJ Quik [WATCH]

By EurWebWriter
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FRhEd_0cqIQRIW00

Keefe D , a reputed Southside Crip and uncle of the man many believe killed Tupac Shakur , has been running his mouth lately.


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Well, if you’ve been covering this hip-hop thing for as long as we have, you’ll realize that even those who claim to adhere to the street code of silence will be the first ones to open their mouth and start yapping once they feel enough time has passed for them to avoid repercussions.

Recently in an interview with The Art Of Dialogue, he suggested that rapper/producer DJ Quik had something to do with the death of Notorious B.I.G. and even went so far as to say he set BIG up.

Former Death Row artist Jewell had been accused of being involved. However, ol’ boy is pointing to Quik and DJ Theo as suspects. But why?

“People be saying that she set him up and [stuff] like that,” Keefe says of Jewell. “That’s what the streets be saying, but I don’t think Jewell would do that. Me myself, I think Theo and them did ’em. Theo, the DJ dude, that’s who I think done him, in my true opinion. Him and Quik, that’s what I think.”

“I just think the set-up went down in that type of way,” Keefe says. “But I don’t think homegirl did it ’cause Puff told me that they was there to sign with his label.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HXCZ6_0cqIQRIW00
Notorious BIG – DJ Quik (Getty)

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

“He showed up with them dudes, them Blood dudes,” Keefe says of Quik. “My homies was out and was like, ‘Them ni**as are here.’ I went and relayed the messages to [Puffy] that DJ Quik and the dude Theo—he was a radio personality back then—was down there with them dudes. That’s where the sh*t went down.”

“Like I say, if we would’ve left with them. We had about seven or eight cars, we would’ve lined up with ’em, and no way in hell nobody would’ve gotten away. We were strapped up. Everybody had a strap so it would’ve been some sh*t I think he would still be here if they wouldn’t had called us off.”

It’s funny how the only thing that cultural and artistic nobodies have to do to remain relevant is have a Biggie/Tupac conspiracy theory to peddle. We ain’t buyin’ it and neither should you.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

[ione_media_gallery id="487968" overlay="true"]

Comments / 2

Related
HipHopDX.com

DJ Quik Has Been Swatting The Biggie Death Rumors For Over 20 Years

DJ Quik was dragged back into a discussion on who’s responsible for the 1997 murder of The Notorious B.I.G. after Keefe D suggested he had something to do with it. Speaking to The Art Of Dialogue this week, the uncle of 2Pac’s alleged killer Orlando Anderson reflected on the Vibe party that preceded Biggie’s death and pointed the finger at both DJ Quik and former Real 92.3 radio personality DJ Theo.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Keefe D Says He Thinks DJ Quik Set Up Biggie's Murder

During a recent appearance on The Art of Dialogue, the uncle of Tupac Shakur's alleged killer, Keefe D, revealed his thoughts about the 1997 murder of The Notorious B.I.G. Keefe first revealed his belief that, if Biggie and Puff Daddy had allowed Los Angeles' Southside Crips to act as their security the night of March 9, 1997, the late rapper would still be alive today. But more interesting were his theories about who set up the murder of The Notorious B.I.G.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Quik
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Biggie
Person
Tupac Shakur
Vibe

Keefe D Believes DJ Quik Played A Role In The Notorious B.I.G.’s Death

Reputed Southside Crips member Keefe D, the uncle of the man believed to have murdered Tupac Shakur, has added yet another wrinkle in the search for The Notorious B.I.G.’s killer. He suggests that rapper DJ Quik may have been involved in setting up Biggie to be murdered. While former Death Row rapper Jewell has been accused of being a central figure in the plot to murder Biggie, during an interview with The Art Of Dialogue, Keefe D disputes that theory and points to Quik and DJ Theo of Real 92.3 as potential suspects. “People be saying that she set him up...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HipHopDX.com

DJ Quik & Wack 100 Both React To Keefe D's Biggie Murder Plot Claims

The uncle of 2Pac’s alleged killer, Keefe D, made an outrageous claim during a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue. During the conversation, he suggested DJ Quik helped set up Biggie’s murder the night of March 9, 1997. Now, DJ Quik has responded to the allegations. On Tuesday (November...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southside#Instagram Twitter#Notorious B I G#Death Row#Puff
AceShowbiz

Big Sean Poses With 65,000 Bees as He Releases New Song 'What a Life' Ft. Hit-Boy

On his new track, the 'I Don't F**k With You' rapper reflects on his ups and downs while living under the spotlight, including the time when he ' almost died twice.'. AceShowbiz - Big Sean has taken a bold step to celebrate the release of his new song, "What a Life" featuring Hit-Boy. When dropping the track, the "I Don't F**k With You" spitter shared some pictures of him being covered with 65,000 bees.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Says Lil Durk Made Him Promise To Never Reveal Computer Meme Origin

Young Thug joined Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee on Monday for an in-depth interview on the Breakfast Club that dived into a slew of topics including the release of his new album Punk. The rapper opened up about releasing The Barter 6 and whether it was a shot at Lil Wayne, as well as his previous feud with Charlamagne Tha God. However, the interview dived into much deeper topics including the infamous meme featuring Young Thug and Lil Durk at a computer. While one might think Thugger was offering Durk tips on using Pro Tools, the Atlanta rapper insisted that wasn't the case.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Lil Nas X's Father Has Clapped Back at Boosie Badazz on Social Media Over Anti-Gay Rant

All parents make it a point to teach their kids right from wrong while also defending their honor. From Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade clapping back at naysayers spewing hate toward their daughter, Zaya, to DaBaby’s baby mama, Meme, addressing trolls talking about their daughter, Serenity, parents will always show up for their children. And Lil Nas X’s parents are no different.
CELEBRITIES
parentherald.com

Court Confirms Bow Wow as Real Father of Baby He Disowned

A court has declared that rapper Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Gregory Moss, is the biological father of Stone Kamin, born in 2020, who shall be legitimately known as Stone Moss. In early September, Bow Wow posted that the baby turned one year old on his social media...
CELEBRITIES
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
682
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy