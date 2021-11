Community activist Andrew Holmes and members of his foundation wanted to do something special to lift up the spirits of a carjacking victim after seeing her story on NBC 5. The 70-year-old woman, who’s battling stage four breast cancer, was carjacked Monday morning as she was leaving a bakery in Ukrainian Village. The incident was captured on surveillance video near Chicago Avenue and Leavitt Street.

