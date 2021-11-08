CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House mum on Biden Fed chair meetings

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The White House declined to confirm on Monday that President Joe Biden met with Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell and Governor Lael Brainard recently as he ponders whether to reappoint Powell.

CNBC said he met Powell and Brainard last week.

“I don’t have any announcements for you today. The president will continue to engage with his senior economic team in a careful and thoughtful process to appoint a Federal Reserve chair,” said White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.

