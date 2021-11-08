CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former President Donald Trump to attend House GOP fundraiser in Tampa

 6 days ago
Former President Donald Trump will hold a roundtable discussion Monday night in Tampa. In a statement, the 45th president said he would speak at...

www.wtsp.com

Tom Barrett
6d ago

Only the demented nutbag cult members care. And they’re dying off slowly

get it right 7
6d ago

Move somewhere else , him and Deathsantan REALLY ON THE SAME PAGE OF DESTRUCTION

Related
A Sharper Insight: What Florida's special legislative session means for the state

TAMPA, Fla — Gov. Ron DeSantis is promising to protect the rights of Floridians in a special legislative session on Nov. 15. In a press conference Monday morning in Zephyrhills, DeSantis said a handful of bills had been proposed to stop OSHA's vaccine rule for businesses with 100 employees or more, local businesses from enacting their own mandates, schools from enforcing vaccines, masks or quarantines if a student is healthy and vaccine passports in the state.
