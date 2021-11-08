CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaylen Brown Out 1-2 Weeks With Hamstring Strain

Cover picture for the articleJaylen Brown will be out for the next one to...

CelticsBlog

Jaylen Brown out Saturday vs. Mavericks

After leaving Thursday’s blowout win in Miami, Jaylen Brown will sit out Saturday night’s game in Dallas with right hamstring tightness. At the end of the third quarter against the Heat, Brown awkwardly stopped short and collided with Duncan Robinson. Shortly after, he limped to the locker room and did not return.
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Will Be Cautious With Jaylen Brown After He Left Win Over Heat With Hamstring Tightness

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics got their best win of the season on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. The team is now monitoring Jaylen Brown, who left Boston’s win over the Miami Heat with hamstring tightness. Brown tweaked his hamstring near the end of the third quarter, and did not play the final 12 minutes of Boston’s 95-78 victory in Miami. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka did not have much of an update following the game, but he did say that the team will be cautious with Brown, who has a history of hamstring injuries. “He has...
NBA
clnsmedia.com

Celtics vs Mavericks LIVE Postgame Show; Jaylen Brown Out for Boston

The Boston Celtics take on the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. Bobby Manning, John Zannis and A. Sherrod Blakely LIVE in Dallas break down the game. The Celtics come in riding a two game winning streak after back to back wins in Florida against the Magic and a 95-78 blowout of the Heat.
NBA
Sun-Journal

Jaylen Brown injury: Celtics still ‘assessing’ severity of hamstring issue

While the Celtics know Jaylen Brown won’t play Saturday against the Mavericks, they’re still “assessing” the severity of the All-Star’s injury. Boston coach Ime Udoka said after shootaround Saturday that they’ll know more Sunday once he goes through more testing. Luckily for the C’s, they’ll have three days off after...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown could miss multiple games with hamstring injury

Celtics star Jaylen Brown could miss multiple games after suffering a hamstring injury on Thursday night against Miami, according to Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston. Brown exited the game at the end of the third quarter after experiencing some tightness. He finished with 17 points, five rebounds and two assists on 5-of-14 shooting, logging just over 29 minutes.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown gives hamstring injury update

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown said his hamstring injury is a Grade 1 strain and he is not experiencing any pain, just tightness. While speaking with reporters Wednesday, Brown said he felt a pull in his hamstring in the third quarter of the Celtics’ win over the Miami Heat on Nov. 4. He also said the one-to-two-week timeline is likely accurate, but he could be back before then if it heals quickly.
NBA
