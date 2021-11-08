CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Versailles, PA

One killed, several injured in crash in North Versailles

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yxyFY_0cqIP8tP00

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — One person was killed and four others injured after a two-vehicle crash in North Versailles on Monday.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard and Maryland Avenue.

Police said five people were injured in the crash, one of whom, an adult woman, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The others are listed in stable condition.

The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit and Collision Reconstruction Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mckeesport, PA
State
Maryland State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Allegheny County, PA
Accidents
City
North East, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
North Versailles, PA
County
Allegheny County, PA
City
East Pittsburgh, PA
North Versailles, PA
Crime & Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Southwest employee hospitalized after assault at Dallas airport

DALLAS — A Southwest Airlines employee was assaulted by a passenger Saturday afternoon at a Dallas airport, officials said. In a statement, a spokesperson for the airline said the incident occurred at Dallas Love Field Airport, WFAA reported. According to the spokesperson, a passenger was “verbally and physically assaulting” an employee before a flight to New York’s La Guardia Airport.
DALLAS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
WPXI Pittsburgh

Trial to start for man charged with killing 18 in Texas

DALLAS — (AP) — A man charged with killing 18 older women in Dallas and its suburbs over a two-year span is set to go on trial in one of the deaths Monday. Billy Chemirmir, 48, faces life in prison without parole if convicted of capital murder in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. Prosecutors decided not to seek the death penalty.
TEXAS STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Jogger saves pets, home by alerting California family of fire via doorbell camera

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. — A California family is thanking a jogger for saving their pets and home from a fire while they were away. Smoke was coming out of the garage of Courtney Polito’s home in Scotts Valley when the jogger ran up to the front door and rang the doorbell, KSBW reported. Although no one was home, the jogger was able to get Polito’s attention through her Ring camera.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
63K+
Followers
77K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy