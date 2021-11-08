One killed, several injured in crash in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — One person was killed and four others injured after a two-vehicle crash in North Versailles on Monday.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard and Maryland Avenue.

Police said five people were injured in the crash, one of whom, an adult woman, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The others are listed in stable condition.

The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit and Collision Reconstruction Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

