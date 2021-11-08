CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vols’ Fulkerson to donate $1 for every point scored this season

By Caleb Wethington
 6 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Beloved by all in East Tennessee, Vols basketball star and Kingsport-native John Fulkerson has announced a massive monetary commitment for the 2021-22 season.

Sixth-year super senior Fulkerson announced Monday morning he will donate $1 to the Tennessee Fund for every point the team scores this season. He cites this is possible thanks to the blessings he’s received from Name Image and Likeness deals he’s garnered.

He said, “We’ve got a bunch of freshman on this year’s team, and this feels like a great way for me to reinvest in them and their future. I want to do my small part to make sure their time as Tennessee student-athletes is every bit as special as my experience has been.”

In late October he was named to the preseason All-Southeastern Conference team .

The No. 18 Vols will tip off the regular season Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. against Tennessee Martin in Thompson-Boling Arena. The game is set to air on SEC Network.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

