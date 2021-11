Things are getting dramatically better in Northeast Texas, our Trauma Service area is down to 5.3% hospital capacity. Just a few short weeks ago we were over the 20% mark for our area which includes Texarkana, New Boston, and Paris, Texas. According to the State numbers from the chart below, there are a total of 45 COVID patients in hospitals in our trauma Serice Area F. Of those, 12 are in ICU, 9 are on ventilators, and there are no pediatric patients in those numbers at all.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO