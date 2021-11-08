CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vols’ QB, lineman honored after beating No. 18 Kentucky

By Caleb Wethington
 6 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Against the No. 18-ranked team in the country, the Tennessee Volunteers’ offense scored 38 points in less than 50 plays , and got a little help with a pick-six from their defensive leader and cornerback Alontae Taylor . Now, two players on the Vols offense have earned weekly honors from the Southeastern Conference and more.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker was selected as one of the Manning Award’s eight Stars of the Week and named SEC Offensive Player of the Week after scoring four touchdowns and averaging 11.42 yards per play. Offensive lineman Cade Mays was named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after playing every offensive snap at right tackle, and not allowing a single pressure, sack, or a penalty.

In just 13 minutes and 52 seconds of possession, the Vols offense garnered 38 points on 461 yards. Hooker completed 15 of 20 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns and gained 41 yards on the ground. Mays protected Hooker throughout the night in the passing game and also helped the Vols run game gain 145 yards on 27 carries and a touchdown.

Tennessee earned their first ranked win of the season, beating the Wildcats 45-42.

The Vols will end the season with three straight home games, Georgia, South Alabama and Vanderbilt. With Georgia coming to town on Nov. 13 , the Vols will end their toughest stretch of their schedule playing four straight ranked opponents. Tennessee will host No. 1 Georgia in Neyland Stadium for a 3:30 p.m. start.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

