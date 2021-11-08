CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

USDA Builds Pandemic Support for Certified and Transitioning Organic Operations

pnwag.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate last week, the USDA announced pandemic assistance to cover certification and education expenses to certified organic producers or transitioning to organic. USDA will make $20 million available through the new Organic and Transitional Education and Certification...

www.pnwag.net

Comments / 0

Related
shoredailynews.com

USDA grant program to provide pandemic relief to small businesses

RICHMOND—Farmers, farmers markets and other small-scale agricultural facilities negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic now can apply for a new round of U.S. Department of Agriculture funding. Through Nov. 22, USDA is accepting applications for the Pandemic Response and Safety Grant Program, which aims to help small businesses in the...
RICHMOND, VA
pnwag.net

USDA Awards $25 Million For Conservation Innovation Projects

The USDA is awarding $25 million to conservation partners across the country for 18 new projects under the Conservation Innovation Grants On-Farm Conservation Innovation Trials program. The On-Farm Trials’ projects support the widespread adoption and evaluation of innovative conservation approaches in partnership with farmers and ranchers. This year’s awarded projects accomplish goals like increasing the adoption of new approaches and technologies to help agricultural producers mitigate the effects of climate change, increasing the resilience of their operations, and boosting soil health.
AGRICULTURE
agnetwest.com

Pandemic Assistance Offered for Organic Producers

Organic producers can seek support being offered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) comprehensive Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. USDA is providing assistance for certification and educational expenses for producers that are certified organic or transitioning to organic. A total of $20 million in funding support is being made available through the new Organic and Transitional Education and Certification Program (OTECP).
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organic Certification#Livestock#Covid 19 Pandemic#The Pnw Ag Network
WEAU-TV 13

Altoona Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association market certified organic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture today will release selected tables prepared for the upcoming USDA Agricultural Projections to 2031 report. The USDA will release tables containing long-term supply, use, and price projections to 2031 for major U.S. crops and livestock products, as well as supporting U.S. and international macroeconomic assumptions. The tables use the short-term forecasts from the October 12 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report as the starting point.
ALTOONA, WI
High Plains Journal

USDA Pandemic Response and Safety Grant Program application period closes Nov. 22

The application period opened on Oct. 6 for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Pandemic Response and Safety Grant Program. The application period will close on Nov. 22. The purpose of this program is to provide grants to specialty crop producers and processors, distributors, and farmers markets that are dealing with changes caused by COVID-19. The first round of funding is targeting specialty crop producers and farmers markets. Grants will cover cost of activities including implementing safety measures to protect workers such as personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and sanitizers.
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Newhouse: Vaccine Mandate A Bad Idea For The Farm Economy

A federal appeals court recently pushed the pause button on efforts by the Biden Administration to mandate that all companies with 100 employees or more require the COVID-19 vaccination to maintain employment, but that does not mean the possibility of such a mandate has gone away. Representative Dan Newhouse, chair of the Western Caucus says a federal vaccine mandate is not only the wrong approach, but it also has the potential of devastating the agriculture community.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
pnwag.net

Port Issues Highlight Need Of A Reliable Supply Chain For U.S. Farmers

Supply chain issues impacting fertilizer, seed, crop protection products, and even machinery parts, have farmers facing another challenge in growing a crop. Marieta Hauser, member of the American Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee, said the price and availability of products to raise a crop are a big challenge right now.
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Science Is Key To Increasing Food Production, WSU Scientist Says

Some experts say to feed the world’s population by 2050, the farming community will need to boost production by 60%; and that includes livestock production. Washington State University Livestock Scientist, Dr. Jon Oatley said on the animal side it’s not only production that’s going to count. “The farm animal of...
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

How Does Farm Management Impact Soil Health?

All farmers these days are interested in improving soil health, but not everyone may know exactly what that means or takes. Dr. Brian Gardener, Ag Spectrum Technical Director, said it’s important to know the basics of soil health and how farm management decisions can impact your soil and your yields.
AGRICULTURE
southeastagnet.com

USDA Invests Millions in Partnerships to Restore Wetlands, Support Historically Underserved Producers

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has announced they will invest $11 million in five Wetland Reserve Enhancement Partnership (WREP) projects to bring together partners and landowners to voluntarily return critical wetland functions to agricultural landscapes. NRCS is funding two new projects and providing additional funding to three existing ones that prioritize high-impact projects and provide assistance to historically underserved farmers and ranchers. These partnerships are part of USDA’s broader efforts to mitigate climate change by restoring wetlands while also prioritizing assistance to underserved communities.
AGRICULTURE
jack1065.com

United Airlines to stop operations in Kalamazoo due to pandemic

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A shortage of workers has resulted in an airline ceasing operations at the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport. United Airlines announced Thursday that it will stop operations at the airport as of January 3, 2022. The airline stated in a release that Kalamazoo isn’t the only...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy