TikTok Can't Believe This German Ad About American Food Insecurity

By Taylor Huang
 6 days ago
As McDonalds' country of origin, the United States doesn't have the best global reputation when it comes to its food industry. This may not come as a surprise, as some ingredients that are commonly used in American food have been banned in other countries, and the States' most popular fast food...

