The Detroit Lions delivered their best showing on the ground since 2018 in their 16-16 tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. Second-year running back D’Andre Swift drew his second consecutive start and enjoyed a career day, handling a bell cow’s workload with Jamaal Williams out again. Swift ran 33 times for 130 yards, adding three catches for only 5 yards. Godwin Igwebuike ran twice for 56 yards, adding a 42-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Rookie Jermar Jefferson added three carries for 41 yards, delivering an impressive 28-yard score before leaving with an injury at the end of the first half.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO