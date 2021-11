HOULTON, Maine — Lately we have been receiving a lot of phone calls about injured cats. We have taken in two injured cats in just the last week. One cat, whom we have named Nora, was found by the side of the road by a very kind young lady. Nora was lethargic, emaciated and covered in fleas. She had an injury to her left front leg. Nora was seen by the vet where it was determined she was not spayed, she tested negative for aids and feline leukemia. Nora was too compromised to get her vaccinations and her front leg was bruised. She was sent back to the sanctuary to rest, gain some weight and get healthy so she can get her vaccinations and be spayed. We are hoping she is not pregnant.

