NBA

Nuggets' Vlatko Cancar: Remains out Monday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cancar (hip) is out Monday against...

www.cbssports.com

#Nuggets#Pacers
firstsportz.com

Watch: Michael Jordan gets frustrated after Kelly Oubre Jr makes wrong decision in Hornets vs Knicks

It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

LeBron James hits Cavs rookie Evan Mobley with the ultimate praise

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had some praise for the Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley following Friday’s game where the rookie finished with 23 points and six rebounds. Postgame, LeBron had this to say about Mobley. Via Ball is Life:. “He’s going to be a damn good basketball...
NBA
CBS Sports

Nikola Jokic ejected after laying out Markieff Morris with cheap shot in final minutes of Heat-Nuggets game

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic was ejected from the Denver Nuggets' win over the Miami Heat on Monday night after delivering a cheap shot to Markieff Morris in the closing minutes of the game. The medical staff initially brought a stretcher onto the floor for Morris -- who was also ejected from the contest -- but he was able to walk off on his own. Jokic was officially given an unsportsmanlike conduct foul, while Morris was assessed a flagrant foul 2.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Evan Mobley Is Doing Impossible Things As a Rookie

It’s probably not quite accurate to label Evan Mobley as a revelation for the Cavaliers. But it’s hard to blame anyone for feeling that way. If you watched Mobley play at USC last season, you understand why he was the No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft, and if you watched closely, it was clear just how unique his versatility and defensive ability could make him in the pros. If you didn’t do either of those things—and especially if you’re a Cavs fan, or just a fan of aesthetically interesting basketball—then you might have a new favorite player.
NBA
NBA

Sixers' Maxey Scores Season-High 33 Points in Loss to Raptors | At The Buzzer

The 76ers (8-5) fell to the Toronto Raptors (7-6), 115-109, at home on Thursday night. Tobias Harris returned to the 76ers lineup after missing the team’s last six games due to health and safety protocols. The Sixers shot 40-for-88 (.455) from the field, 11-for-34 (.324) from 3-point range and 18-for-19 (.947) from the free-throw line. They’ve missed two free throws or fewer in seven of 13 games so far this season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Anthony Gill: Remains out Monday

Gill (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Hawks. Gill has yet to play this season. The 29-year-old's next chance to suit up with be Wednesday, when the Wizards take on the Raptors.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Viral Michael Jordan Video

Michael Jordan hasn’t played professional basketball in a couple of decades, but the competitive fire is very clearly still in the Charlotte Hornets owner. The legendary Chicago Bulls star was heated with one of his players earlier this weekend. Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. took a 3-pointer with a lot...
NBA
CBS Sports

Clippers' Serge Ibaka: Remains out Wednesday

Ibaka (back) is out Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. It remains unclear when Ibaka will debut, and he remains sidelined due to recovery from last season's back surgery.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
thespun.com

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s LeBron James News

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the favorites to take home the title. However, 13 games into the season, the Lakers look more like a fringe playoff team than a true contender. Part of that is due to poor play, but a significant part is the absence of LeBron James.
NBA
theScore

NBA Monday best bets: Nuggets, Spurs undervalued as road 'dogs

How's that for a winning weekend? We went 4-0 on our NBA picks to bring our season record to 18-10 against the spread through the first two weeks, and we love the value on the board for Monday's slate. For whatever reason, the market has undervalued the Spurs all season...
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Remains sidelined Monday

Brogdon (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Spurs, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports. The Pacers were hopeful that Brogdon would be able to return to the court Monday, but he'll be forced to miss a third consecutive game due to his hamstring injury. T.J. McConnell should draw another start, while Brad Wanamaker is also in line for additional playing time.
NBA

