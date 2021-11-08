CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek Police Department mourns loss of retired K-9

By Karie Herringa
 6 days ago
The Battle Creek Police Department is mourning the loss of retired K-9 Shu.

Before her retirement, K-9 Shu was partnered with Sgt. Kathy Chrenenko. The two made up the department’s first all-female K-9 team.

According to a Facebook post by the Battle Creek Police Department, K-9 Shu was named in honor of Officer Brian Sparaschu.

In the post, the department stated, “K-9 Shu, you had a great career and a great retirement and you will be missed.”

