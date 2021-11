Bat-fans got a first look at the all-new Batmobile that Robert Pattinson's dark knight will drive in the upcoming The Batman both during production and in the first trailer. We saw the car, which is among the most regular looking Batmobiles on the big screen, in action with the most recent teaser trailer as well but now photos of the vehicle on display have arrived online offering an even closer look at it. One DC fan spotted the new Batmobile at The WB Abu Dhabi hotel, showing off a few different up close angles of the car. Check them out below!

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO