WCW's Judy Bagwell Dies at 78

By Connor Casey
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudy Bagwell, the mother of former WCW star Buff Bagwell who appeared on WCW TV multiple times, passed away this past Friday at the age of 78. Buff took to Twitter to break the news, writing, "It is with a heavy heart we must announce that this past Friday...

PWMania

Buff Bagwell Announces Passing Of His Mother Judy Bagwell

Former WCW personality Judy Bagwell has passed away at the age of 78. Judy’s son, former WCW/WWE star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell, took to Twitter today to announce the passing of his mother. She passed away this past Friday, November 5, after a battle with dementia. “It is with a heavy...
WOR: Judy Bagwell, Ray Rougeau, New Japan tourneys, ratings, RAW report, more!

Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including the death of Judy Bagwell, Ray Rougeau wins office, WWE touring Europe, Keith Lee talks his medical issues, Rampage and Smackdown ratings, New Japan Super Juniors and Tag League tournament line-ups, 10-9 scoring, your weekly RAW report and tons more! A fun show as always so check it out~!
