WCW's Judy Bagwell Dies at 78

“Sex Education” star Patricia Allison has joined Tate Donovan (“Rocketman”) in anti-colonial Western “Paradise.”
Produced by Sydney-based BroSis and Blimp Worldwide, “Paradise” is set in Hilo, Hawaii, and tells the story of Ella Patchet (Allison), who has a reputation for being a rebellious punk and the fastest gun around. Her only family is her father, Dan, the local sheriff. When corrupt officials cover up his murder, Ella’s need for justice disrupts her small island town of Paradise.
Allison, who broke out in Netflix drama “Sex Education,” stars alongside Bashir Salahuddin (“Glow”), Arjun Gupta (“The Magicians”), Adam Lustick (“Corporate”), CJ Hoff (“Outcast”), Myles...
