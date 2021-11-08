WCW's Judy Bagwell Dies at 78

Jeff Wald, longtime manager, producer and boxing promoter, died on Friday in Los Angeles. He was 77. Wald’s death was confirmed to Variety by his daughter Traci Wald. A cause of death was not available. “To the very end, he was laughing and fighting for the life he lived with epic proportions in every way,” Traci Wald Donat wrote. “He was surrounded by the family he loved so much and the music that was the soundtrack to his life of eternal optimism. We are heartbroken by the loss of our husband, father, friend and fierce advocate for women’s rights and justice for all.” Born Jeffrey...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO