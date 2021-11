FOREST CITY — A group of local businesses have united in an effort to generate increased exposure among would-be customers. On Saturday, each of the businesses will have prize drawings and special deals as they challenge customers to shop only local businesses, or those located in Rutherford County. Shop Hop, as it’s dubbed, is designed to entice customers into the various places of small businesses. Shop Hop offers a scavenger hunt, designed to get participants to visits as many stores as possible where they are required to at least browse, amid hopes they’ll find something to buy.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO