CALDWELL, Ohio — Details of a murder conviction in Noble County have been released. According to Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie, 28-year-old Tyler Thompson of Belle Valley, was found guilty by a jury of his peers on November 10th of Aggravated Murder, Murder, and Felony Murder, with each charge containing a firearm specification, as well as a charge of Tampering with Evidence. The jury trial began on Monday, November 8th stemming from an indictment by the Noble County Grand Jury on April 14th. Thompson was originally charged following an investigation into the shooting death of 27-year-old Leah Brooke Hines of Belle Valley.

NOBLE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO