U.S. opens border with Canada today

businessnorth.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. is opening its borders to Canada and Mexico to fully vaccinated travelers today. These land...

www.businessnorth.com

newjerseynewsnetwork.com

U.S. Opens Borders to Vaccinated International Travelers

UNITED STATES- Starting today the United States is allowing vaccinated international travelers from over 30 countries to enter the country. It marks the end of the 20-month COVID-19-related ban on international travel. International visitors have to show proof of vaccination and a recent negative COVID-19 test. Exceptions include travelers under...
U.S. POLITICS
The Week

U.S. opens its borders to fully vaccinated visitors from Mexico, Canada, 31 other countries

The U.S. on Monday lifted travel restrictions on visitors from 33 countries, including Canada, Mexico, and European nations, for the first time since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. All travelers will have to show proof they have been fully inoculated with one of the COVID-19 vaccines approved by U.S. regulators or the World Health Organization, and visitors from everywhere but Canada and Mexico will have show a negative coronavirus test to enter.
U.S. POLITICS
khns.org

The U.S. land border opens to non-essential Canadian travelers next week

On Monday morning at 12:01 a.m. the U.S. land border will open to fully vaccinated non-essential travelers from Canada. Some Yukoners like Andrew Cook of Whitehorse are excited about coming to visit some of his favorite spots in Skagway. “I’m going to go into the Eagles Lodge, make sure everyone...
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
calais.news

U.S. Opens Border After COVID Closure

On Monday, November 8, 2021, the United States lifted its travel ban, allowing for Canadians to enter the States, pending they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The border with Canada has been closed to all but essential traffic since March 2020, at the outset of the pandemic.
U.S. POLITICS
Grand Haven Tribune

Grandparents await hugs, spouses reunite as U.S. borders open

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. fully reopened its borders with Mexico and Canada on Monday and lifted restrictions on travel that covered most of Europe, setting the stage for emotional reunions nearly two years in the making and providing a boost for the travel industry decimated by the pandemic. The...
TRAVEL
Anchorage Daily News

U.S. border opens to Canadians: Warm wishes, snowbirds and year-old packages

BLAINE, Wash. — America’s shuttered northern border, which for the last 20 months has separated families, devastated businesses and inconvenienced thousands, reopened with a bang on Monday. And then it faded to a whimper. Cars began lining up in Canada at 11 p.m. Sunday, waiting to cross into Blaine. At...
AMERICAS
wsau.com

Delta bookings soar in six weeks after U.S. move to open borders

(Reuters) – Delta Air Lines has seen a 450% surge in international bookings in the six weeks since Sept. 20 when the United States said it would reopen for fully vaccinated visitors. The White House had said the country would reopen in November to air travelers from 33 countries, including...
LIFESTYLE
