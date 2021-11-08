DREAD RISKS Offers Up An Industrial Crusher With "Obliteration Complex"

Rolo Tomassi will release their first new album in four years Where Myth Becomes Memory on February 4, and is now streaming the absolutely furious new single "Drip." "This is a really important album for all of us. Of anything we've done, it's the one I'm most proud of," said keyboardist and vocalist James Spence. "I think it's the most ambitious and creative that our band has ever sounded and something that we've all needed to get through the last few years. We can't wait to share it and to have you help us bring it to life."

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO