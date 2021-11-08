CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DREAD RISKS Offers Up An Industrial Crusher With "Obliteration Complex"

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs back, this time not with a cover but a crushing new...

metalinjection.net

metalinjection

RISE AGAINST Drops Punky Cover Of "Fortunate Son"

Rise Against is throwing their hat into the ring of "Fortunate Son" covers with their own punk rock version. It's a little faster and with plenty of kickass attitude, perfect for the ever-expanding catalog of Rise Against. "We actually used to cover 'Fortunate Son' in our early basement days," said...
MUSIC
metalinjection

CODE ORANGE Drops Industrial Banger "Out For Blood"

Code Orange is back with perhaps one of their most accessible songs yet in the form of "Out Of Blood." It's an industrial banger through and through with some Nine Inch Nails-type drums, a huge chorus, and a pretty killer guitar solo. The song was produced by Rob Cavallo (My Chemical Romance, Green Day) and is now streaming alongside a music video directed by Max Moore.
MUSIC
metalinjection

SORCERER Drops Killer Cover Of SAXON's "Crusader"

Sorcerer is back with their third cover in a few weeks, this time tackling Saxon's 1984 track "Crusader." As usual, the band does a great job of adding their own twist to things while still keeping true to the original. Grab a digital copy of "Crusader" here on Bandcamp. You...
MUSIC
metalinjection

Metal Injection

GHOST BATH, TEETH Among Gimme Metal's Top Tracks of the Week. Gimme Metal Program Director Brian Turner delivers the week's top 5 office buzz-worthy tracks. GHOST BATH – A Crystal Lattice Dennie Mikula's psychology background and...
MUSIC
metalinjection

BLACK WAIL Burns Slowly Through Riffs On New Song "Dead Mountain"

New Jersey riff purveyors Black Wail just released their new EP Dead Mountain, which means there's really no better time for you to check out the title track. It's eight minutes stuffed to the gills with crunchy riffs, crisp production, and wailin' solos for days and days.
MUSIC
metalinjection

Get Your Horror Metal Fix With VHS "Immortality Comes With a Price" (Feat. Dave Ingram of Benediction)

Horror, humor and metal – what more can you really want? VHS is back with more of their signature death ‘n’ roll, old school horror inspired, blood soaked antics with new track "Immortality Comes With a Price" (Feat. Dave Ingram of Benediction) off their upcoming album due out December 3rd via Wise Blood Records – with the "something" in cheek title I Heard They Suck…Blood. Ba dum tiss!
MUSIC
metalinjection

SUFFOCATION Streams Live Version Of "Infecting The Crypts"

Suffocation just released their new live album Live In North America, which documents the band's final trek with now-ex-vocalist Frank Mullen. You can check out their performance of "Infecting The Crypts" from their 1991 debut EP Human Waste below and grab a copy of Live In North America here. "'Infecting...
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

Watch: Old Guy Kills It Tap Dancing To A Subway Band Covering METALLICA

Hey, have you seen this old guy tap dancing to a Metallica cover band performing in the subway? Because you need to. It's a lot of fun, though probably not as much fun as the band and the guy themselves are having at that particular moment. It's worth noting that...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Paste Magazine

Where to Find Every Power-up, Ability, and Suit Upgrade in Metroid Dread

Whether you’re new to Metroid or just struggling to get that last suit upgrade, finding all of. ’s items and upgrades can be really frustrating. Pushing just past that frustration and hearing that glorious item get theme is one of the best parts of Metroid, getting there can be a challenge.
VIDEO GAMES
Mountain Mail

The dreaded blue box

I had just finished loading 184 7-foot steel T-posts, old ones, by the way, in my pickup and was unloading a mere 24 bales of hay from the front section of my gooseneck stock trailer. It was a hot, humid afternoon in early fall when the dead branches begin to...
INDUSTRY
metalinjection

ROLO TOMASSI Remains Furious With New Single "Drip"

Rolo Tomassi will release their first new album in four years Where Myth Becomes Memory on February 4, and is now streaming the absolutely furious new single "Drip." "This is a really important album for all of us. Of anything we've done, it's the one I'm most proud of," said keyboardist and vocalist James Spence. "I think it's the most ambitious and creative that our band has ever sounded and something that we've all needed to get through the last few years. We can't wait to share it and to have you help us bring it to life."
MUSIC
metalinjection

Album Review: SUFFOCATION Live In North America

Death metal can pay the bills. If you work hard, pinch pennies, keep a careful ledger, sell a shit ton of merch, and/or play in bands named Cannibal Corpse, Morbid Angel, and Immolation. Sometimes, however, the financial remuneration that comes with playing a tensile, body racking brand of metal and singing about, well, death just doesn't cut the economic mustard. Which was unfortunately the case with long-time Suffocation frontman Frank Mullen (a.k.a. Frank the Tank, Death Chop Frank and probably a whole bunch of other goofy nicknames that have been lost to the black hole of inside tour jokes doused in liberal helpings of alcohol).
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

Toontrack Releases Heavy Metal EBX for EZbass

Today, Toontrack released the Heavy Metal EBX, the seventh title in the company’s quickly growing family of EBX expansions for EZbass. It also marks the second release in Toontrack’s ongoing Metal Month campaign, which now is at its eleventh consecutive year. Find everything related to Metal Month here:​. https://www.toontrack.com/metal-month/. About...
ELECTRONICS
metalinjection

Watch EVANESCENCE & LZZY HALE Team Up For Live LINKIN PARK Cover

Halestorm guitarist and vocalist Lzzy Hale joined Evanescence live on stage for a killer cover of Linkin Park's "Heavy." The show took place at the Veterans Memorial Colosseum in Portland, OR on November 6, and you can check out fan-filmed footage of it above. "Heavy" was the first single to...
PORTLAND, OR
metalinjection

LAMB OF GOD & DEVILDRIVER Vocalists Create New Cryptocurrency, Chakra Coin

Lamb Of God vocalist Randy Blythe and DevilDriver vocalist Dez Fafara have teamed up for a new cryptocurrency called Chakra Coin that is "designed to foster community and invest in charitable causes." According to the press release, Chakra Coin is a decentralized, deflationary meme token that "combines profitable yield generating DeFi and safe store-of-value, a gas-free cryptocurrency free from friction and borders. Its stated disruptive aim is to help usher in a fairer economic standard of living. Chakra Coin is also a fully community-owned token."
MUSIC
metalinjection

Check Out RAMMSTEIN's TILL LINDEMANN On French Singer ZAZ's New Song

French singer Zaz is now streaming her new single "Le jardin des larmes" featuring the baritone voice of Rammstein vocalist Till Lindemann. The single is off Zaz's new album Isa, which you can check out here. As for new Rammstein, all we know is that it exists and French Astronaut...
MUSIC
metalinjection

Acoustic vs Digital Piano: Which One is Better?

When you first hear someone say that they want to take piano lessons, the next question is, what kind of piano do you want? The answer usually falls into two categories: acoustic and digital. It seems like an easy answer since those are the only types of pianos there are, but actually, both have their advantages and disadvantages.
metalinjection

FADING TRAIL Buzzsaw Grind As They Count The Days

It’s Monday and Mondays suck, so let’s grind it out with Fading Trail Count The Days. Welcome back, Daylight Savings Time just struck so hopefully the extra hour of sleep helped. If you sleep like me, you sleep well about once a year. I know the darker weather tends to weigh down on many people, so please take care. Personally, though, I love it. And while we are on the subject of darker, colder spaces, let's travel to Helsinki, Finland.
MUSIC
metalinjection

KORN Announces New Album Requiem, Streams "Start The Healing"

Korn began a mysterious livestream a few days ago captioned with the number 11. This led everyone to assume that the band would release a new song on November 11, which obviously turned out to be true. Korn is now streaming "Start The Healing" off their new record Requiem alongside a video directed by Tim Saccenti (Flying Lotus, Run The Jewels, Depeche Mode).
MUSIC

