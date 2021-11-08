ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lawsuits begin to pile up in fallout from deadly Astroworld tragedy

By Samantha Ketterer
expressnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAxel Acosta’s family members traveled to Houston this week to make arrangements to bring the body of the rap-loving, straight-A student back home to Washington state where he had just begun his studies at a prestigious university. The 21-year-old’s father, brother, aunt and uncle sat stoically before a crush...

www.expressnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Lawsuits mount over deadly Texas concert tragedy

At least two people including a young boy remained in critical condition Wednesday as lawsuits mounted over the disastrous Travis Scott concert that left eight people dead in Houston. Prominent civil rights lawyer Ben Crump announced a suit against the hip hop megastar, concert organizers and venue management on behalf of the family of Ezra Blount, a nine-year-old left in a coma after being trampled at Scott's Astroworld Festival. "This little boy is currently fighting for his life," Crump said in a Tuesday statement. "Concerts and music festivals such as this are meant to be a safe place for people of all ages to enjoy music in a controlled environment. None of that was true about the Astroworld Festival," he said.
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Astroworld Tragedy Triggers Lawsuit Against Travis Scott, Drake & Live Nation

In the first of what promises to be many lawsuits connected to the Astroworld Festival tragedy, a Texas man is suing festival backer Travis Scott, recording artist Drake, and show producer Live Nation. Kristian Paredes, 23, from Austin, Texas, filed the complaint, as reported by DailyMail.com Sunday. The suit accuses the rappers, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation of negligence. He is represented by attorney Thomas J. Henry. The suit asks for more than a million dollars and claims the rappers “incited the crowd” into actions that left him “severely injured.” Eight people have been confirmed dead and hundreds reported injured from a crushing stampede at the Friday night show. Travis Scott was on stage when the surge happened, joined by Drake. The suit contends the two continued to perform as the crowd grew increasingly out of control. Paredes claims he was in front of the general admission section, with a metal barrier separating him from the VIP section. Paredes claims he suffered bodily injuries in the mayhem. He also is seeking medical expenses.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Ok Magazine

McDonald's Reportedly Parts Ways With Travis Scott Amid Fallout From Astroworld Festival That Left 8 People Dead

Travis Scott continues to face backlash in the aftermath of the Astroworld Festival that left 8 people dead and hundreds injured. According to Radar, the rapper and McDonalds — that launched the limited time only "Travis Scott Meal" — have ended their brand partnership. A source stated they are "not currently working" with the "SICKO MODE" musician. However another source added, "the collab ended last fall in 2020."
DOWNEY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mirza Baig
Person
Wiz Khalifa
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Usman Ghani
Variety

How Travis Scott’s $5 Million Solo Stage, Set Time May Have Contributed to Astroworld Festival Deaths

A stage constructed solely for Travis Scott’s performance, and the artist’s chosen set time, may have played a role in the crowd surge that left eight Astroworld Festival attendees dead on Friday night (Nov. 5). The concert drew 50,000 people to Houston’s NRG Park, where performers included SZA, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch, among others, but while billed as a two stage event, Astroworld veered from the usual festival protocol of staggering performances on opposite stages, as Scott (with a special appearance by Drake for their hit “Sicko Mode”) was the only headliner on the so-called “Chills” stage. Sources tell Variety that...
HOUSTON, TX
expressnews.com

Texas woman could face jail over alleged assault on flight attendant

A Texas woman was in court last week, accused of assaulting a flight attendant who woke her husband during a trip in June, the Department of Justice said. Debby Dutton, 50, of Cypress, was charged with interference by assault, threat or intimidation with flight crew members or attendants. She had her first federal court appearance Friday in Houston. If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Astroworld#Health And Safety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BET

Atlanta-Area Power Couple Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide

A St. Louis power couple that moved to the Atlanta area to expand their business were found dead in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Sandy Springs police Sgt. Salvador Ortega said before 9 p.m. on Nov. 6, Keianna Burns, 44, shot and killed her husband, 46-year-old Ronnell Burns, before shooting herself.
ATLANTA, GA
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Domestic Violence is Real: Bank of America Executive Beaten to Death by Boyfriend

Michelle Avan, a 48-year-old mother of two, grandmother of one, and a well-respected, beloved, Bank of America executive in Los Angeles, CA, was murdered not by an unknown intruder or a thug walking the street looking to do harm, but by a man who at one time professed to love her. Avan, was allegedly, brutally beaten to death by Anthony Turner, an ex-boyfriend, and fellow Bank of America co-worker. Michelle Avan’s story is not just a Los Angeles story, but one with a global message.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy