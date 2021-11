The latest update to DJI's popular drone, the Mavic, is here, and it brings with it some huge improvements and new features. Check out what the Mavic 3 has to offer. Perhaps the biggest step forward in the new Mavic 3 is its new dual-camera system. First is the wide angle camera, featuring a rather large four-thirds sensor with 20 megapixels of resolution. This sensor features 12.8 stops of dynamic range and is paired with a 24mm-equivalent lens. Complementing the wide camera is a telephoto camera with a 12-megapixel 1/2" sensor, paired with a 162mm-equivalent lens and 28x hybrid zoom. In addition to normal photo and 4K video functions, the telephoto camera also features an Explore Mode for scouting locations.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO