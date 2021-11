RUMSON - The Lauriston, an aging estate from the early 1900s, has a date for demolition coming up as early as next week. Neighbors surrounding 91 Rumson Road were notified that Yellow Brook Property Co. LLC, the new owner of the 12-bedroom mansion built in 1904, is seeking a demolition permit from the borough. The notice lists demolition starting on or around Nov. 15. ...

RUMSON, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO