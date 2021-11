There are two things everyone knows about New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones: His middle name is McCorkle, and he is pushing the boundaries of bipedal locomotion. However, there is a third thing to know about Mac Jones: He longs to avenge a taunt by Brian Burns from his high school days. Keep that last bit in mind as you watch this lowlight from the first quarter of Sunday’s Patriots 24-6 win over the Panthers, where Jones gets strip-sacked by Burns, then grabs the defensive end’s ankle to bring him down as other players scramble for the loose ball.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO