CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Explainer-Whether centrist or progressive, the Fed’s new regulatory chief has long to-do list

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – While the U.S. Federal Reserve’s next top regulatory official is still in the balance, one thing is certain: whoever gets the job will have a jam-packed agenda tackling the gamut, from capital rules and fair lending to digital assets and climate change. Appointed the Fed’s supervision...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Biden’s $1T infrastructure bill historic, not transformative

WASHINGTON (AP) — The $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signs into law represents a historic achievement at a time of deeply fractured politics. But the compromises needed to bridge the political divide suggest that the spending might not be as transformative as Biden has promised for the U.S. economy. Faced with flagging support as […]
U.S. POLITICS
Columbian

Fed chief: Pandemic recession has particularly hurt women

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expressed concern Monday that the pandemic recession has had an unusually harmful economic effect on women, who have been forced to shoulder additional responsibilities for child care, forcing many of them to leave work. “As schools closed and child care services shuttered during...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

What’s a Taper, and Why Has the Fed Started Tapering?

If you heard economists arguing about “the taper” this year, chances were they weren’t talking about pants or haircuts but about central banks. The question has been when the U.S. Federal Reserve and its global peers, including the European Central Bank, would start to pull back on the massive bond-buying programs they unleashed in 2020, when economies staggering under the pandemic needed all the stimulus central banks could give. Now that the Fed has laid out its tapering plan, the debate is likely to shift to whether it can find the right balance between giving too much or too little support to an economy in transition.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

How "substantial" was progress for the Fed?

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Last December, with COVID-19 vaccinations only just beginning and the pandemic still raging, the U.S. Federal Reserve promised it would continue supporting the recovery with $120 billion in monthly bond purchases until there had been "substantial further progress" in meeting it goals of 2% inflation and maximum employment.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lael Brainard
Reuters

CORRECTED-U.S. judge denies Trump emergency request for ruling on Jan. 6 investigation

(Corrects story to show that judge ruled only on emergency motion by Trump for expedited action, not on merits of Trump’s request) Nov 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge rejected a request by former President Donald Trump for an immediate ruling on whether a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol can access some of his White House records.
POTUS
FOXBusiness

Economy has ‘fully recovered’ from COVID pandemic: Fed's Bullard

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard argued on Monday that the United States is in "pretty good shape for economic growth" and pointed out that gross domestic product (GDP) is "above pre-pandemic levels so we already fully recovered in that sense from the pandemic and the pandemic isn't even over yet."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#To Do List#U S Federal Reserve#Infrastructure#Fed Chair#Reuters#Republican#Atlanta Fed#U S Treasury#Democratic#Democrats
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KITV.com

Inflation, explained: Why prices keep going up and who's to blame

Confused about inflation? You're not alone. Inflation is, paradoxically, both incredibly simple to understand and absurdly complicated. Let's start with the simplest version: Inflation happens when prices broadly go up. That "broadly" is important: At any given time, the price of goods will fluctuate based on shifting tastes. Someone makes...
BUSINESS
CBS New York

Sen. Schumer Calls On President To Provide Temporary Relief As Gas Prices Rise Along With Inflation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You’ve probably noticed that everything you need to buy is a little bit more expensive lately, including gas and groceries. That’s because inflation continues to rear its ugly head. Whether it’s the price at the pump or the cost of buying eggs and milk, sticker shock is hitting families where they feel it most. “It’s getting expensive to have a car in New York City,” Alec Ruiz said. “It’s like the price of a pair of shoes to fill your car essentially,” Staci Cunliffe said. “The water, the milk. There’s nothing that we can buy that is actually affordable for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy