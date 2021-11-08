CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Nina Dobrev Has a Love Hard Dating Horror Story of Her Own

By Emily Tannenbaum
Glamour
Glamour
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The plot of Love Hard, frankly, sounds like a nightmare. Natalie (Nina Dobrev), a Los Angeles dating columnist, attempts to pull herself out of an endless cycle of dating horror stories by flying across the country to surprise the dreamy guy she’s been talking to online, whose only fault in her...

www.glamour.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Distractify

'Love Hard' Star Jimmy O. Yang Has Remained Tight-Lipped About His Dating Life

The dating lives of Hollywood’s elite continue to be a hot topic for fans. While some celebrities have no qualms about sharing their love lives with the world, others are more partial to privacy. And because the media often picks apart relationships, it’s understandable that many celebrities opt to stay tight-lipped about their romantic endeavors. Actor Jimmy O. Yang is one of those.
CELEBRITIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Love Hard Based on a True Story?

Helmed by Costa Rican filmmaker Hernán Jiménez, the festive-themed romantic comedy ‘Love Hard’ lends a poised and endearing look at love and its discontents. Nina Dobrev stars as Natalie, a confused LA-based columnist who has made a career out of her unlucky dating attempts. However, when she matches with Josh, things start to look different for a change.
MOVIES
fangirlish.com

See New Pictures For ‘Love Hard’

Does anything matter right now besides all of the greatness that we are about to experience with the onset of Christmas movies. And one that we’re definitely looking forward to is Love Hard, which premieres tomorrow on Netflix. And yes, we’re fully aware that it is a romantic comedy, but it takes place during the holidays, so we will have our moment.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
POPSUGAR

Jimmy O. Yang Already Has the Perfect Pitch For a Love Hard Sequel, So Let's Make It Happen

Netflix has become well known for its fan-favorite holiday rom-coms, but Love Hard might be its best yet. In addition to having a star-studded cast — including Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang, and Darren Barnet — the film is filled with just as many comedic moments as heartwarming ones. The story revolves around a young journalist named Natalie who travels across the country to spend the holidays with a guy named Josh she's been talking to online. The only problem is that once she arrives, she finds out she's actually been catfished.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Is The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev's new movie worth watching?

We have left Halloween behind for the heady heights of Christmas, and Netflix has begun its wintery slate with Love Hard. The film stars Vampire Diaries' Nina Dobrev and Silicon Valley's Jimmy O Yang as lovebirds. Sort of. Not really. The premise isn't entirely unrelateable, though it comes with a...
MOVIES
IGN

Love Hard Review

Love Hard debuts on Netflix Nov. 5. It’s that time of the year again! Time to get cheesy with romance. The countdown to Christmas, filled with tropey storylines and predictable endings from Lifetime, Hallmark, and Netflix has arrived. With the success of films like A Christmas Prince and The Princess Switch, Netflix, which has become one of the biggest churners of the genre, has released the first of its many holiday movies slated for this season, Love Hard. And there’s a lot to love in this rom-com, which succeeds in embracing the genre in all its corny glory.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Darren Barnet on ‘Love Hard,’ Making a Christmas Rom-Com, and Working with Nina Dobrev

[Editor’s note: Be aware that there are some spoilers discussed.]. The Netflix original romantic comedy Love Hard follows L.A. journalist Natalie (Nina Dobrev), a hopeless romantic that is perpetually unlucky in love, who meets someone on the East Coast on a dating app that she’s convinced is her perfect dream guy. When she decides to surprise her crush by showing up at his home for the holidays, the surprise unexpectedly leads to a catfish reveal the moment she learns that Josh (Jimmy O. Yang) has actually been using photos of his friend Tag (Darren Barnet) to woo her.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nina Dobrev
Person
Jimmy O. Yang
Person
Darren Barnet
extratv

‘Love Hard’ Star Darren Barnet Shares His Crazy Catfishing Story

"Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Nina Dobrev, Daren Barnet and Jimmy O. Yang about their new movie “Love Hard,” which is “a classic catfish tale.”. Darren opened up about his own real-life catfishing horror story. After having some “intense eye contact” with a woman at a restaurant, Darren asked the woman out to dinner, but the date didn’t go as planned. He shared, “When we sat down, the nice girl I met at lunch had completely gone away. She was talking about how famous she was in, like, Romania or something. When the night ended after a horrible, horrible time, she decides, ‘I'm bored, I wanna go home.’ I was like, ‘Okay, do you need a ride?’ She goes, ‘No, it's okay,’ and a truck of like four dudes rolls up. She rode off into the sunset and I never saw her again.”
MOVIES
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gino talks with the stars of 'Love Hard'

She meets her perfect match on a dating app – but she gets catfished. If you need a good rom-com in your life, this might be it. Gino recently sat down with the stars of "Love Hard" coming to Netflix this week.
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White: A Timeline of Their Relationship

“The person in this photo is the funniest, most charming, sexiest, and hardest working person I know. The other person is my boyfriend,” the actress captioned a photo of the couple on his 35th birthday via Instagram. “Happy birthday baby, thank you for always being older than me. @shaunwhite.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Dating#Christmas Movies#Christmas Story#Love Actually
flaunt.com

Nina Dobrev | Dragon Slaying

The idea of the ‘damsel in distress’ has long figured into myth and literature. An ancient Greek legend presents the princess Andromeda chained to a rock, eventually saved from a sea monster by Perseus. The idea became popularized in medieval romances, and the aforementioned phrase emerged for the first time in English in the late 17th and early 18th centuries: in the 1692 poem, ‘‘Sylvia’s Complaint of Her Sexes Unhappiness,’’ in a mid-18th-century ballad, ‘‘The Spanish Lady,’’ in the 1755 translation of Don Quixote, and the 1919 P.G. Wodehouse’s novel A Damsel in Distress, which went on to become a musical.
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

Nina Dobrev Is Secretly Great At Grabbing Things with Her Feet

Anybody with taste and access to a television knows that queen Nina Dobrev is great at acting, (Degrassi, Vampire Diaries, her new Netflix holiday movie Love Hard, I could go on!) But today the day we really put her talents to the test. The Secret Talent Test that is. Nina came through so that we here at Cosmo could find out what else she's good at!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

Love Hard Is Riding The Dating Wave Of Women Prioritising Themselves

At the age of 14 I fell in love with a boy called Nick Darling. A name you’d expect to find in the pages of a Meg Cabot book, Nick was everything my Alex Turner-obsessed heart desired. Kind, hazel eyes; side-swept hair; dressed in a purple hoodie from Topman — I wanted, no, needed, to be his girlfriend. So I set about pursuing him in the heady, unhinged way that only teenage girls know. One afternoon in the park, as I prattled away about how much I loved the alt-indie band Hadouken!, my best friend called me out on my shit. "You only like Hadouken! because Nick likes Hadouken!" she retorted — and she was largely right. My personal interests had taken a backseat so I could be at the forefront of his mind.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thecinemaholic.com

Love Hard Ending, Explained

Festive seasons give us a perfect romantic backdrop for budding love. It is in the air; you would have to catch it – they would say. However, this catching business gets trickier by the day, in an age where dating apps and instant gratification divert our attention from ourselves. And let us not begin about the horde of catfishes out there. Hernán Jiménez manageably packs all the perils of modern dating in the tour-de-force romantic comedy ‘Love Hard.’
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cleveland.com

Take a tour of Nina Dobrev’s 1920′s Spanish-style home

Architectural Digest brings you to West Hollywood to tour Nina Dobrev’s stunning Spanish style home. Dobrev, who is Bulgarian and spent some of her childhood in the south of France, leaned into her heritage when revamping the interiors with designer Charlie Barstein. While an airy sense of California cool is evident in sleek brass details and locally-sourced art and furniture, her careful preservation of the residence’s late-1920s Spanish-style architecture provides a sense of European elegance. Enjoy Nina’s home tour video and then check our prior celebrity houses below.
HOME & GARDEN
E! News

Nina Dobrev Breaks Down Her Beauty Routine

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Could you do your...
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

‘Love Hard’ Review: Netflix’s Cliché-Ridden Rom-Com Attempts To Be The Sweetest Catfish Story Ever Told

Reviewing Christmas-based rom-coms is a bit like critiquing holiday lighting displays—ultimately, it’s about how the bright, familiar pieces are arranged. “Love Hard,” the first of many new Netflix original rom-coms coming this season that will rely on those low standards, gets points for wrapping you up in its wholesome Christmas production design. But the story is a different mess, despite the efforts of the two stars of this “Beauty Meets the Catfishing Incel” riff, Nina Dobrev and Jimmy O. Yang.
TV SERIES
Dirt

Nina Dobrev Attempts to Find Romance at a Canadian Craftsman in ‘Love Hard’

Click here to read the full article. We may still be weeks away from Thanksgiving, but the spooky season is officially over, and you know what that means! It’s time for networks and streamers to start rolling out their holiday fare and for me, in turn, to write about the many locations featured in them. Adhering to the trend, Netflix released its latest original offering, “Love Hard,” last Friday. The Christmas-themed romantic comedy quickly skated into the coveted number one spot, which it has been holding onto ever since, proving that it’s never too early to start celebrating the holidays! The...
MOVIES
Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy