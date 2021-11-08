Nina Dobrev Has a Love Hard Dating Horror Story of Her Own

"Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Nina Dobrev, Daren Barnet and Jimmy O. Yang about their new movie “Love Hard,” which is “a classic catfish tale.”. Darren opened up about his own real-life catfishing horror story. After having some “intense eye contact” with a woman at a restaurant, Darren asked the woman out to dinner, but the date didn’t go as planned. He shared, “When we sat down, the nice girl I met at lunch had completely gone away. She was talking about how famous she was in, like, Romania or something. When the night ended after a horrible, horrible time, she decides, ‘I'm bored, I wanna go home.’ I was like, ‘Okay, do you need a ride?’ She goes, ‘No, it's okay,’ and a truck of like four dudes rolls up. She rode off into the sunset and I never saw her again.”

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO