BEIJING — When it comes to their favorite electric car brand, Chinese consumers' top choice is Warren Buffett-backed BYD, according to a survey by Bernstein. Elon Musk's Tesla ranks second, and third on the list is Germany's Volkswagen, Bernstein said. The firm cited the latest results from a regular survey of Chinese consumers in the third quarter of the last few years. This year's survey, released Thursday, covered about 1,600 respondents.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO