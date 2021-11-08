CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Joel Embiid Enters COVID-19 Protocols

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoel Embiid has entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols....

ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
CLASSIX 107.9

Sixers, Joel Embiid Test COVID Positive, But He Isn’t The Only One

Not our guy! Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers center could miss “several games” after testing Covid Positive. In a tweet, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium in a tweet says, “76ers All-Star Joel Embiid has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Tonight was planned rest for Embiid, but he could miss several […]
NBA
Joel Embiid
‘Struggling’ with COVID, Sixers’ Joel Embiid expected to miss 10 days

PHILADELPHIA — To the ever-growing list of impediments to the career fulfillment of Joel Embiid, add a case of coronavirus. Already troubled by a sore knee and having required early-season load management, the Sixers’ center was scratched from a game against the New York Knicks Monday at the Wells Fargo Center under the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
NBA
Sixers’ Joel Embiid Expected To Miss Several Games After Testing Positive For COVID-19, Report Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid has entered NBA health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a new report. A source tells ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Emibid tested positive for COVID on Monday morning and is expected to miss several games. Embiid was scheduled for planned rest during Monday night’s game against the New York Knicks. A source tells The Athletic’s Shams Charania that Embiid will miss at “least 10 days unless he returns two negative COVID-19 tests in the next 24 hours moving forward.” Embiid is expected to miss at least 10 days, unless he returns two negative COVID-19 results in 24 hours moving forward, sources said. https://t.co/iYfn5vyB6m — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 8, 2021 Shams also reports that a “significant amount of 76ers staff has received the COVID-19 booster shot, and players were slated to begin receiving their shots this week.” Tobias Harris was out last week after testing positive for COVID-19. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story. 
NBA
Joel Embiid: Cameroon basketball star 'struggling' with Covid

Cameroonian basketball star Joel Embiid is struggling after testing positive for Covid-19, according to Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers. The 27-year-old was set to be rested for Monday's 103-96 loss to the New York Knicks but is now likely to miss more games in line with the NBA's health and safety protocols.
NBA
#Covid 19#76ers#Health And Safety
76ers superstar Joel Embiid tests positive for COVID-19, to miss multiple games

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid is expected to miss multiple games after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols Monday. League sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Philadelphia Inquirer that Embiid returned a positive test for COVID-19. According to the outlets, the All-Star big man will miss at least 10 days, unless he has two negative test results at least 24 hours apart.
NBA
Andre Drummond starting in 76ers' Monday lineup for inactive Joel Embiid (health protocols)

Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond is starting in Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Drummond will make his second start this season after Joel Embiid was recently placed in health protocols. In a matchup against a slow Knicks' team playing with a 98.3 pace, our models project Drummond to score 40.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $5,500.
NBA
The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
Kyrie Irving gets bad news about potential return to Nets

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
NBA
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA

