Spanish Conversation Club

There are 19 million veterans in the U.S. who have served in the armed forces. For many, the military gave them a sense of shared purpose, a strong connection to their comrades. But that community often disappears when they get out of the service, leaving many feeling alone, or misunderstood. On top of that, many veterans suffer with lingering health challenges, both visible and invisible. On this episode, we talk to veterans about what they experienced, and what they want other people to know. We hear stories about one woman’s struggle to get help for her PTSD, how Shakespeare is helping veterans transition back to civilian life, and some of the health effects that come with combat.
QUAD CITIES (WHBF) – Hosts Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw and Zane Satre played a round of TableTopics, a conversation starter card kit that is perfect for the holidays. To learn more about this version and the others available, visit www.tabletopics.com. The kits are $25 each.
The snap of castanets and the pulsing rhythms of flamenco dancing resounded throughout the social hall of Our Lady of Guadaloupe Catholic Church in Doylestown Oct. 24. It was the Delaware Valley Music Club’s gala Evening in Spain, celebrating the club’s 100 years of music since its founding in 1920. The centennial event scheduled for 2020 had to be postponed due to the pandemic, but the club made up for lost time this year with a anniversary party filled with music, food and entertainment for its members, their friends, families and special guests.
This beautiful two-bedroom, one-bathroom 1930s Spanish Mediterranean bungalow is located on a quiet, tree-lined street. Step into the bright living room with an elegant tiled fireplace and wood floor seen much throughout the home. The dining room, featuring glass-paned doors, connects the living room to the kitchen, where you will find butcher block countertops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook with picture rails and a built-in corner cabinet.
The male neighbor is a lazy bachelor. In the community, no one likes him, including me. However, I occasionally feel that I need to be polite to him on the surface as a neighbor. Unexpectedly, what I got in exchange was his invasion.
This is what it looks like when a product complaint is taken way too far. Just about every person has been part of a bad customer experience, whether on the customer or management side. That said, regardless of what happened, there's a wrong way and a right way to handle things.
CUTE AS A BUTTON. THIS AMAZING END UNIT IS WALKING DISTANCE TO LA PLATA SHOPS, AND RESTAURANTS. SO MUCH TO OFFER AT A PRICE CHEAPER THAN RENT. THIS HOME BOASTS NEW FLOORING, FRESH PAINT, NEW LIGHTING. ENJOY SITTING BY FIRELIGHT FOR THE HOLIDAYS, WITH YOUR BRICK MANTEL FIREPLACE. THE SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM, DINING ROOM AND FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM., GIVES THIS HOME AN AMAZING LAYOUT. THE UPSTAIRS HAS 2 LARGE BEDROOMS AND A FULL BATH. OUTSIDE ENJOY YOUR PRIVACY WHILE SITTING ON YOUR PAVER PATIO. DONT MISS THIS DEAL.
Recently, it was revealed that former Return to Amish star Mary Schmucker had been hospitalized. Fans and viewers were very concerned for Mama Mary, as she is affectionately referred to. Now, her daughter-in-law is sharing an update on how the beloved matriarch is doing after her time in the ICU.
Santa Claus is a busy guy, and he’s got a lot to do between now and Christmas eve when he packs up his sleigh and flies around the world with his reindeer to deliver presents to children. Before it gets too hectic, we sit down with him and Mrs. Claus to ask everything you’ve always wanted to know about Santa but were afraid to ask.
Join us on November 8th at 3 PM in Derryberry Hall room 200 for our next CAFÉ Conversation in the Diversity & Inclusion series, Responding to Disclosure. Dr. Helen Hunt will share information about trauma-informed responses when people are talking to you (what to say versus what not to say) as well as information about resources and how to do a “warm handoff” to get them the help they need based on what they’re wanting. This conversation is geared toward employees who don’t have confidentiality; it’s not designed to have the person disclose details about what happened, but instead how to provide an affirming reaction and then get them to whatever thing they need next.
In the spirit of the holidays, Northside Distilling has put together a cocktail for all to avoid the cold winter nights. Sip on The Conversation Starter as you spend time with your family and friends. Ingredients:. 1 oz. Northside Bourbon. 1 oz. pecan liqueur. Coffee. Method:. Pour the Northside Bourbon...
JEROMESVILLE - Students in the Spanish Club at Hillsdale High School hosted a Day of the Dead, or Día de los Muertos, celebration Thursday night in the high school's cafeteria. Students and community members who attended learned about the Mexican holiday, free of cost, while enjoying plenty of food and...
The IUP Libraries, MCSLE, and the Office of Social Equity and Title IX are proud to welcome Shydiyah Gardner to speak on Thursday, November 4, at 6:00 p.m. in the Elkin Hall Great Room. Gardner is an IUP alumna and the owner of Shydiva Co, a handbag and accessories brand...
Having difficult conversations can help build inclusive and productive classrooms. We will explore managing discussions that involve emotionally charged, controversial topics and hurtful comments. Participants will learn evidence-based strategies for planning challenging conversations and handling unexpected moments. The workshop will be held from noon to 1 p.m.; optional consulting with...
Written by Tyler Grow, Photos by Meg Aki, Video by Alex Puga. Harry Gregson-Williams is a name that many composers in the field are familiar with. He is best known for his work on “The Chronicles of Narnia”, “Shrek” Movie Franchise, “The Martian”, “Man on Fire”, and so many others. His work to me as a composer is soul-touching, complex, and well-balanced in terms of orchestration. There are many film composers today in the industry, but Gregson-Williams, I would consider him to be one of the best film composers of our time.
Vital Conversations is a Nashville Post podcast featuring local experts discussing how Nashville organizations are strategizing around fast-pace change and the evolving challenges the health care industry faces today. In our inaugural season, coming this week, we take a look at the rise of telehealth throughout the pandemic, and where...
Julia tells the story of the renowned cookbook author and television star Julia Child. With archive footage of Child herself, the film highlights the ways she changed the way we view food, television and even women. The film hits theaters Nov. 12. If you're looking to hone in on the...
The UVU chapter of the Utah Women in Higher Education Network (UWHEN) partnered with the Professional Association of Campus Employees (PACE) will be hosting a Staff Crucial Conversations Workshop on campus this week. Staff were invited to join the UWHEN workshop on Friday, Nov. 12 from 12 – 1 p.m.
Comments / 0