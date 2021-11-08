CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Spanish Conversation Club

hooveral.org
 6 days ago

Practice your Spanish and celebrate the culture! All levels, from beginner to fluent, are welcome to...

www.hooveral.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHYY

Conversations with Veterans

There are 19 million veterans in the U.S. who have served in the armed forces. For many, the military gave them a sense of shared purpose, a strong connection to their comrades. But that community often disappears when they get out of the service, leaving many feeling alone, or misunderstood. On top of that, many veterans suffer with lingering health challenges, both visible and invisible. On this episode, we talk to veterans about what they experienced, and what they want other people to know. We hear stories about one woman’s struggle to get help for her PTSD, how Shakespeare is helping veterans transition back to civilian life, and some of the health effects that come with combat.
ourquadcities.com

Tackling family conversations with TableTopics

QUAD CITIES (WHBF) – Hosts Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw and Zane Satre played a round of TableTopics, a conversation starter card kit that is perfect for the holidays. To learn more about this version and the others available, visit www.tabletopics.com. The kits are $25 each.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
buckscountyherald.com

Delaware Valley Music Club celebrates centennial with Spanish flair

The snap of castanets and the pulsing rhythms of flamenco dancing resounded throughout the social hall of Our Lady of Guadaloupe Catholic Church in Doylestown Oct. 24. It was the Delaware Valley Music Club’s gala Evening in Spain, celebrating the club’s 100 years of music since its founding in 1920. The centennial event scheduled for 2020 had to be postponed due to the pandemic, but the club made up for lost time this year with a anniversary party filled with music, food and entertainment for its members, their friends, families and special guests.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
East Bay Times

A Spanish Mediterranean beauty

This beautiful two-bedroom, one-bathroom 1930s Spanish Mediterranean bungalow is located on a quiet, tree-lined street. Step into the bright living room with an elegant tiled fireplace and wood floor seen much throughout the home. The dining room, featuring glass-paned doors, connects the living room to the kitchen, where you will find butcher block countertops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook with picture rails and a built-in corner cabinet.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoover, AL
Local
Alabama Society
Hoover, AL
Society
Gillian Sisley

Texas Customer Threw Hot Soup at Restaurant Manager

This is what it looks like when a product complaint is taken way too far. Just about every person has been part of a bad customer experience, whether on the customer or management side. That said, regardless of what happened, there's a wrong way and a right way to handle things.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

201 Spanish Moss Drive

CUTE AS A BUTTON. THIS AMAZING END UNIT IS WALKING DISTANCE TO LA PLATA SHOPS, AND RESTAURANTS. SO MUCH TO OFFER AT A PRICE CHEAPER THAN RENT. THIS HOME BOASTS NEW FLOORING, FRESH PAINT, NEW LIGHTING. ENJOY SITTING BY FIRELIGHT FOR THE HOLIDAYS, WITH YOUR BRICK MANTEL FIREPLACE. THE SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM, DINING ROOM AND FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM., GIVES THIS HOME AN AMAZING LAYOUT. THE UPSTAIRS HAS 2 LARGE BEDROOMS AND A FULL BATH. OUTSIDE ENJOY YOUR PRIVACY WHILE SITTING ON YOUR PAVER PATIO. DONT MISS THIS DEAL.
MLS
TVShowsAce

‘Return To Amish’: UPDATE On Mary Schmucker’s Health

Recently, it was revealed that former Return to Amish star Mary Schmucker had been hospitalized. Fans and viewers were very concerned for Mama Mary, as she is affectionately referred to. Now, her daughter-in-law is sharing an update on how the beloved matriarch is doing after her time in the ICU.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language#Spanish
insitebrazosvalley.com

A Conversation with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Santa Claus is a busy guy, and he’s got a lot to do between now and Christmas eve when he packs up his sleigh and flies around the world with his reindeer to deliver presents to children. Before it gets too hectic, we sit down with him and Mrs. Claus to ask everything you’ve always wanted to know about Santa but were afraid to ask.
SOCIETY
tntech.edu

CAFÉ Conversations: Responding to Disclosure

Join us on November 8th at 3 PM in Derryberry Hall room 200 for our next CAFÉ Conversation in the Diversity & Inclusion series, Responding to Disclosure. Dr. Helen Hunt will share information about trauma-informed responses when people are talking to you (what to say versus what not to say) as well as information about resources and how to do a “warm handoff” to get them the help they need based on what they’re wanting. This conversation is geared toward employees who don’t have confidentiality; it’s not designed to have the person disclose details about what happened, but instead how to provide an affirming reaction and then get them to whatever thing they need next.
COOKEVILLE, TN
lanereport.com

Bourbon Recipe: The Conversation Starter

In the spirit of the holidays, Northside Distilling has put together a cocktail for all to avoid the cold winter nights. Sip on The Conversation Starter as you spend time with your family and friends. Ingredients:. 1 oz. Northside Bourbon. 1 oz. pecan liqueur. Coffee. Method:. Pour the Northside Bourbon...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
iup.edu

Inspiring Conversations with Shydiyah Gardner

The IUP Libraries, MCSLE, and the Office of Social Equity and Title IX are proud to welcome Shydiyah Gardner to speak on Thursday, November 4, at 6:00 p.m. in the Elkin Hall Great Room. Gardner is an IUP alumna and the owner of Shydiva Co, a handbag and accessories brand...
INDIANA, PA
uiowa.edu

Facilitating Challenging Conversations in the Classroom

Having difficult conversations can help build inclusive and productive classrooms. We will explore managing discussions that involve emotionally charged, controversial topics and hurtful comments. Participants will learn evidence-based strategies for planning challenging conversations and handling unexpected moments. The workshop will be held from noon to 1 p.m.; optional consulting with...
EDUCATION
wvik.org

A Conversation about Police Accountability

Major cities across the country have reduced police budgets. On this episode of Love Girls: The Podcast, we share our stories, both good and bad, with a member of the Davenport police Department.
DAVENPORT, IA
scaddistrict.com

In conversation with Harry Gregson-Williams

Written by Tyler Grow, Photos by Meg Aki, Video by Alex Puga. Harry Gregson-Williams is a name that many composers in the field are familiar with. He is best known for his work on “The Chronicles of Narnia”, “Shrek” Movie Franchise, “The Martian”, “Man on Fire”, and so many others. His work to me as a composer is soul-touching, complex, and well-balanced in terms of orchestration. There are many film composers today in the industry, but Gregson-Williams, I would consider him to be one of the best film composers of our time.
SAVANNAH, GA
Nashville Post

Podcast: Vital Conversations

Vital Conversations is a Nashville Post podcast featuring local experts discussing how Nashville organizations are strategizing around fast-pace change and the evolving challenges the health care industry faces today. In our inaugural season, coming this week, we take a look at the rise of telehealth throughout the pandemic, and where...
NASHVILLE, TN
cityscenecolumbus.com

Julia, Will Smith, and Spanish cuisine

Julia tells the story of the renowned cookbook author and television star Julia Child. With archive footage of Child herself, the film highlights the ways she changed the way we view food, television and even women. The film hits theaters Nov. 12. If you're looking to hone in on the...
CELEBRITIES
uvureview.com

Learning conversation skills at crucial conversations workshop

The UVU chapter of the Utah Women in Higher Education Network (UWHEN) partnered with the Professional Association of Campus Employees (PACE) will be hosting a Staff Crucial Conversations Workshop on campus this week. Staff were invited to join the UWHEN workshop on Friday, Nov. 12 from 12 – 1 p.m.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy