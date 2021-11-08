Weather for the Week Ahead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’ll be another blustery day with a few flakes this morning to start and highs only in the low 40’s but feeling in the mid 30’s with wind gusts around 20 mph. Our chance for accumulation snow will be later this afternoon and evening as a clipper system sweeps through. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The area of low pressure quickly tracks through the region tonight with the Pittsburgh region seeing rain and snow mixing at first then switching to all snow by tonight and tomorrow morning. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The ridges and north of I-80 look to pick up...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO