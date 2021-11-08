CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather for the Week Ahead

BBC
 6 days ago

Please turn on JavaScript. Media requires JavaScript...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

A chilly start to the week but mild weather lies ahead

Indianapolis saw its first measurable snow of the season today with around 1/2″ falling across much of the area. This was also the 3rd consecutive day where snowfall was recorded. Additionally, it was our coldest day of the season so far with a high of 37 degrees. The cold weather...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript
Elko Daily Free Press

Weather week ahead: Cold front to end warm spell

ELKO – Temperatures are expected to climb 15 degrees above normal Sunday and Monday before cooling off through the end of the week. The National Weather Service predicts a high of 68 on Monday. Winds will begin increasing out of the southwest on Monday ahead of an approaching cold front...
ELKO, NV
WKBW-TV

More wintry weather ahead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The weekend ends with lake effect through Monday with more accumulating snow for the hills from this evening through Tuesday morning. The overnight sees more wintry showers with breezy winds. Wintry showers continue for the areas primarily south and east of Buffalo, especially the S. Tier. Wintry showers begin to wrap up Tuesday morning leaving us with a dry second half of the day. Temperatures pop into the 50s on Wednesday with rain showers. Enjoy those mild temps while you can! The work week will wrap up in the 40s.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Snow Chances, Windy Conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’ll be another blustery day with a few flakes this morning to start and highs only in the low 40’s but feeling in the mid 30’s with wind gusts around 20 mph. Our chance for accumulation snow will be later this afternoon and evening as a clipper system sweeps through. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The area of low pressure quickly tracks through the region tonight with the Pittsburgh region seeing rain and snow mixing at first then switching to all snow by tonight and tomorrow morning. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The ridges and north of I-80 look to pick up...
PITTSBURGH, PA
3 News Now

Warmer weather to start the week

Temperatures will be in the mid 30s on Monday morning across most of the area and most of the clouds will be out of here as you head out the door, too. The sunshine on Monday which helps us start our warm up. Highs in the mid 60s return on...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WDAM-TV

Warmer weather ahead, but remember: Respect the Fall

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening everyone!. It is going to be chilly in the Pine Belt again overnight, with clear skies and low temperatures in the lower 40s. Monday will be sunny, with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s. By Tuesday, a...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Sprinkles And Flurries Taper Off; Warmer Temperatures Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) — A sprinkle or flurry is possible Sunday afternoon, but precipitation should taper off in the evening, and warmer temperatures are ahead for the Chicago area. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 26 degrees. Monday will be mostly cloudy. Expects sprinkles or flurries and a high temperature of 40 degrees. Temperatures will warm by midweek with highs approaching 60 degrees. Showers will return Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy