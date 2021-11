In what was one of the shockers of Week 10, the Washington Football Team stunned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 29-19 win at home. Not much went the Buccaneers’ way on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Tom Brady threw two costly interceptions in the first quarter, while the Buccaneers defense failed time and time again to pick up crucial stops in the game. Washington notched 11 third downs in the contest, with four of them coming on their late 19-play, 80-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO