Mother faces child abuse charges after home found in poor living conditions

FLORENCE, Ala. ( WHNT ) — A Florence woman is facing child abuse charges after officers discovered her apartment was covered with trash, bugs and bodily fluids, with several children living inside.

Jenna D. Marion was arrested and charged with assault- torture/willful abuse of a child and endangering the welfare of a child after officers discovered the conditions during a welfare check.

Officers with Florence Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Hermitage Drive to a welfare call on Friday. Department of Human Resources and FPD detectives also responded to the apartment.

Officers said the apartment was covered in bugs, trash, body fluids, and had a strong smell of body fluids.

Marion was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center and was being held on a $16,500 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.