CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Big Bird reveals he’s been vaccinated against COVID-19

By Megan Stone, GMA
southernillinoisnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — To help educate kids about the COVID-19 vaccine and encourage them to get it, Big Bird from “Sesame Street” announced that he just got the shot and is feeling great about it. “I got the COVID-19 vaccine today!” Big Bird tweeted over the weekend, breaking a...

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Big Bird Gets COVID-19 Vaccine, Just in Time for Child Approval

Big Bird is one of the first on Sesame Street to get protection against COVID-19 -- and while some might question why he's late to the party ... the timing makes sense for his audience. The 8-foot costumed character made the big announcement on Twitter Saturday -- the first time...
PETS
epicstream.com

Mark Hamill Has the Perfect Response to Big Bird Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

Characters from Sesame Street made headlines after getting "vaccinated" for COVID-19. It may seem like the world is starting to re-embrace normalcy nearly two years after the COVID-19 pandemic sent shockwaves all across the globe but the threat of the virus is still looming and truth be told, we aren't free from it just yet. Of course, we can thank all the health and medical breakthroughs — from vaccines to pills for giving us a glimmer of hope that we're approaching the end of the pandemic. This is why a lot of well-known personalities are still encouraging everyone to get vaccinated to help fight the spread of the life-threatening virus which has taken millions of lives worldwide.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WMBF

Matthew McConaughey says he’s against COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children

(KWTX) - Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, who has repeatedly said he is considering running for Texas governor, announced his kids are not vaccinated against the coronavirus and that he’s against mandating COVID-19 vaccines for children. McConaughey, who said he, his wife, and immunocompromised mother are all vaccinated against COVID-19, said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Big Bird#Pfizer#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy