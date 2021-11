Over a year after leaving The New York Times, Bari Weiss is looking to take her journalism expertise to the education industry. The writer will be joining a board of advisers to help launch a new university—the University of Austin. Not to be confused with the University of Texas at Austin, Weiss says that the University of Austin will be dedicated to the “fearless pursuit of truth.” Why is Weiss known for being controversial?

COLLEGES ・ 5 DAYS AGO