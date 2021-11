Pennsylvania schools could see the end to the state's face mask requirement for students and school employees by early next year, Gov. Tom Wolf said on Monday. Though the nature of the COVID-19 pandemic means that nothing is entirely predictable, Wolf said he expected to lift the mask mandate on Jan. 17. At that time, individual school districts will determine the best courses of action to limit the spread of the virus in their schools, which may mean keeping students, teachers and other staff masked.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO