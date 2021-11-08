CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 1,244 New Cases Over 72 Hours

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,244 new COVID-19...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTAJ

4,752 new COVID cases reported in PA, 72.8% of residents vaccinated Nov. 14

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 14.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 72.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.  4,752 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Saturday, bringing the state total to 1,644,848 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 800 New Cases & 11 Deaths Reported Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 819 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths, according to state health department data released Sunday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased slightly by .09% to 3.32%. Hospitalizations decreased by five to 493. Of those hospitalized, 364 adults are in acute care and 129 adults are in intensive care.  No children are in acute care while there is one in intensive care. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. In an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times...
MARYLAND STATE
Deadline

L.A. County Public Health Covid-19 Report: 6 New Deaths, 979 New Positive Cases – Sunday Update

SUNDAY UPDATE: On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 6 new deaths from Covid-19, as well as 979 new positive cases. The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But at present, 604 County residents are said to be hospitalized with Covid-19. COVID-19 Daily Update:November 14, 2021New Cases: 979 (1,511,324 to date)New Deaths: 6 (26,862 to date)Current Hospitalizations: 604 pic.twitter.com/h8jQHEip2c — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) November 14, 2021 SATURDAY: On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 19 new deaths from Covid-19, as well as 1,378 new positive cases. The number of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Indiana Gazette

Indiana County COVID-19 cases

Indiana County saw an increase of 31 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday. There have been 465 cases reported this month. Indiana University of Pennsylvania reported 24 new cases for the period of Nov. 5 to 11, bringing the total to 190 for the fall semester. Testing on-campus is offered at IUP Health Services Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and with extended hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 15 through 17. Appointments are required.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Coronavirus
Allegheny County, PA
Government
Allegheny County, PA
Health
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
International Business Times

30 Fully Vaccinated Massachusetts Residents Died Of COVID-19 In First Week Of November

At least 30 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19 over the past week as the number of breakthrough cases continues to rise. Health officials in Massachusetts recorded 30 breakthrough COVID-19 deaths between Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, raising the state’s cumulative coronavirus deaths among the fully vaccinated to 468. The number of deaths represents 0.01% of the state’s inoculated population.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 2-Day Total Of 10,848 New Cases, 91 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 10,848 new coronavirus cases and 91 additional deaths over the past two days. This brings the statewide total to 1,618,870 cases and 32,279 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,609 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 600 in ICUs. The state says 14,489,001 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,520,924 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 72.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDVM 25

Frederick County COVID-19 rates continue to rise

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick County has one of the highest COVID-19 positivity rates in the state, yet experts say the county also has one of the highest vaccination rates. This leads residents to ask: why do cases continue to rise?  The health department says one contributing factor is how close the […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Kdka
KMIZ ABC 17 News

FRIDAY UPDATES: State health department reports new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) Missouri reported Friday more than 3,200 new cases of COVID-19. That includes data the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services didn't report on Thursday. State offices were closed for Veterans Day. According to the state health department, 2,419 people tested positive for COVID-19 using PCR tests. The daily average for the testing method The post FRIDAY UPDATES: State health department reports new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Body found in water at dam in Allegheny County

EMSWORTH, Pa. — A body was found Thursday morning in the water at Emsworth Locks and Dams in Emsworth, a worker confirmed to Channel 11 News. Emsworth Locks and Dams is located along the Ohio River. The body was noticed in a lock chamber, the worker said. A boat was...
EMSWORTH, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. reports more than 5,000 new COVID-19 infections

Correction: An earlier version of this article gave an incorrect number of new infections. Pennsylvania logged 5,269 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday. The state also registered one of its higher daily death tolls, with 196 new deaths reported. Pennsylvania has recorded 32,188 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Post and Courier

SC reports over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

South Carolina's state health agency recorded 2,114 newly confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases over the weekend, including 505 new cases listed Nov. 1. The state also reported 55.1 percent of eligible residents are considered fully vaccinated and 62.8 percent of eligible residents have received at least one shot. Statewide numbers.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WSJM

COVID-19 Cases Rise 9,313

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the state has added 9,313 new cases of COVID-19 for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Since March 2020, 1,137,748 people have tested positive for coronavirus. There were 65 deaths reported those two days for a total of 22,247. In southwest Michigan, Berrien...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Daily Mail

Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
HEALTH SERVICES
FL Radio Group

Wayne County COVID Spike

The Wayne County Public Health Department reports 144 new cases in the county since Wednesday, bringing the total number of positive cases since the pandemic began to nearly 9,000. 36 out of the 144 (25%) of the news cases were among children. To date, Wayne County Public Health has administered...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
Virginian-Pilot

Moderna booster dosage concerns prompted cancellation of Virginia Beach employee-only vaccine clinics, spokesperson says

Coronavirus vaccination clinics for Virginia Beach city employees were canceled through the rest of the year due to concerns over “improper dosage” of the Moderna booster vaccine provided, according to a city spokesperson. Tiffany Russell said the concerns are under review by the city auditor’s office. She did not provide details, citing medical privacy concerns. The Moderna booster contains ...
VIRGINIA STATE
hot967.fm

Delta spikes renew health officials’ concerns about holiday gatherings

State health officials are concerned that the continuing spike in cases of the COVID Delta variant may impact how we spend the upcoming holiday season. The state Health Department’s Kris Ehressmann says most of us don’t want to miss out on gatherings, but we need to take precautionary measures…. “The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy