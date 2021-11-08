CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

New digital bank will focus on the ‘mass affluent’

By Emma Lunn
yourmoney.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bank first announced its plans in February. The Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial Conduct Authority have now lifted deposit restrictions on Monument’s banking licence, meaning it can operate as a fully-licensed deposit taking bank. The challenger bank claims to be the first in the UK to focus on...

www.yourmoney.com

Comments / 0

Related
thepaypers.com

Dukhan Bank launches Corporate Digital Banking platform

Dukhan Bank has launched ‘Corporate Digital Banking services via mobile application and web’ as part of its new corporate digital banking host of services that have been tailored to meet the need of business customers. The Corporate Digital Banking platform offers a range of features suited for business that allow...
TECHNOLOGY
WilmingtonBiz

Apiture Partners With Digital Bank Account Opening Platform

To allow banking consumers to open checking and savings accounts virtually, Wilmington-based Apiture has partnered with MeridianLink, a digital account opening and loan origination software, according to a press release. MeridianLink Opening solution will integrate with the Apiture Xpress digital banking system, allowing Apiture’s bank and credit union clients to...
WILMINGTON, NC
thepaypers.com

MyState Bank selects Temenos for digital banking expansion

MyState Bank has selected Temenos Infinity powered by The Temenos Banking Cloud to improve its mobile and internet banking. For MyState Bank, Temenos Infinity will enable retail and SME customers to open a new account in minutes, make instant payments and manage their spending and saving with AI-enabled tools. MyState...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Digital Horizon launches $200m fintech-focused venture fund

Digital Horizon is launching its second venture fund, with a target volume of $200 million and a focus on the fintech and corporate software sectors. The first fund, which opened in 2019 has so far returned 40% per annum to investors, with a portfolio of more than 20 companies, including Klarna, Oxygen and insurtechs Cuvva and Obligo.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Affluent#Landlord#Bank First#Uk#Monument#Fintech#South American#S Cube Capital
investing.com

UK to consult on possible central bank digital currency

LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England and Britain's finance ministry said on Tuesday that they would hold a formal consultation next year on whether to move forward on a possible central bank digital currency (CBDC) that would take years to introduce. Central banks across the world are studying digital versions...
ECONOMY
Standard Democrat

Kaminsky new leasing specialist at Focus Bank

SIKESTON — Chayse Kaminsky has been added as a new leasing specialist at Focus Bank. Kaminsky began his career with Focus Bank in August of 2020. Working as a personal banker, he quickly became familiar with Focus Bank products and services and put his customer service skills in action. In...
SIKESTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Country
U.K.
Country
Singapore
thepaypers.com

Banca Transilvania acquires Idea::Bank to create digital banking hub

Romania-based lender Banca Transilvania (BT) has reached the closing phase for the acquisition of Getin Holdings’ shares in Idea::Bank, Idea::Leasing and Idea::Insurance Broker. Idea::Bank is the third bank purchased by Banca Transilvania, after Bancpost (2018) and Volksbank Romania (2015). BT announced the signing of the purchase agreement in June 2021,...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

WSFS Bank launches digital payable solution

WSFS Bank has launched a digital electronic payables solution that delivers integrated Accounts Payable (AP) capabilities for Commercial Banking Customers. Through WSFS’ new digital Integrated Payables Solution, businesses can streamline the AP process and execute payments in numerous formats including check, ACH, wire or virtual card; increase revenue by converting check transactions to card transactions, since customers are eligible for a monthly rebate; reduce spend with lower internal labour and processing costs associated with checks; and mitigate fraud and risk through additional controls including submit, review and release capabilities.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Brookings Institution

Focus on bank supervision, not just bank regulation

Last month, the Biden administration made headlines nominating Cornell Law School Professor Saule Omarova to serve as Comptroller of the Currency, a position from which she would oversee the National Banking System. Omarova’s nomination has drawn sharp criticism from the financial services industry, placing her alongside other Biden appointments within financial regulation such as chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission Gary Gensler and director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Rohit Chopra. In each case, the appointments represent a sea change, embracing an approach to regulation that starkly differs from the priorities of the Trump administration. These existing appointments and nominations set the stage for the financial regulatory appointments that the administration has not yet made, including three vacancies on the Federal Reserve — the Fed Chair, Vice Chair for Supervision, and a member of Fed’s Board of Governors —and vacancies at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC), among others.
PERSONAL FINANCE
vmware.com

Achieving the Digital Banking Customer Experience of Tomorrow

How do you build the bank of tomorrow? More specifically, how do you build the digital banking customer experience of tomorrow? Yesterday, you may have offered no-fee checking or reduced-APR credit lines. Those carrots no longer motivate today’s customers. Instead, banks must set aside traditional perks and create a customer experience that draws people in and keeps their attention.
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Professional Bank taps Vouched to accelerate digital onboarding

US-based Professional Bank has partnered with ID verification company Vouched to help power KYC, identity verification, account open, fraud prevention, and account management. The bank selected Vouched because of its AI that visually examines and onboards new customers. Company officials stated that, with the help of Vouched, clients can open a personal checking account online in just a few minutes. Community banks may implement Vouched in around 24 hours. Vouched supports multiple APIs and devices, offers a full, white-labelled UI, and adapts and grows with the needs of the bank.
TECHNOLOGY
theedgemarkets.com

Asian currencies steady as major central bank meetings in focus

BENGALURU (Nov 2): Most Asian currencies held steady on Tuesday as investors waited cautiously for key central bank meetings to determine the rates outlook for next year, while Singapore's dollar firmed on reports policymakers would act on growing inflation risks. The Reserve Bank of Australia left its cash rate at...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Starling Bank takes aim at overtaking Big Five rival Barclays

Starling Bank has revealed aims to overtake its mainstream rival Barclays in the business banking market within five years as the digital lender also gears up for a stock market float.Starling’s founder and chief executive, Anne Boden, told the PA news agency it was a “very realistic” timescale to surpass the Big Five player and more than double its 7% share of the small business market.In an updated paperback edition of her book, Banking On It, Ms Boden said she no longer considered the likes of Monzo – set up by Starling co-founder Tom Blomfield, who controversially left to launch...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Credit Suisse pares back investment banking, sharpens focus on rich

FRANKFURT/ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse will pare back its investment bank and focus on building its wealthy client base, the Swiss bank said on Thursday, as it regroups following a string of scandals. The bank will shutter much of its prime broking business that dealt with hedge funds such as...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Shiba Inu presents buy opportunity before SHIBA launches to $0.000100

Shiba Inu price continues to test the bear market trendline on its $0.0000025/3-box Point and Figure chart. A massive 75% spike higher is likely if Shiba Inu cracks above resistance. Until a bullish breakout occurs, Shiba Inu still has near-term bearish pressure. Shiba Inu price continues to struggle with a...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy