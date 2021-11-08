CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Bans Flightradar24

By Posted by msmash
 6 days ago

China has decided to ban access to Flightradar24, a real-time commercial aircraft flight-tracking service that provides equipment to volunteers to collect aviation data. A Chinese...

albuquerqueexpress.com

China's ban on Australian coal backfires, causes energy crisis: Report

Beijing [China], November 14 (ANI): China's decision to stop imports from Australia to punish it for seeking an inquiry into the Covid-19 origin has backfired on Beijing and the punitive measure is hurting its own economy. China intended to punish Australia's economy forcing it to fall in line. However, economic...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
slashdot.org

US Government Discourages Intel's Plans to Ease Chip Shortage By Expanding in China

Why does the US government even need to remind Intel executives of the risk associated with expanding production in China? We're almost two years into a public health situation that was actively concealed by the Chinese government, and now we're facing chip shortages and supply chain problems that are reverberations of the Chinese government's early subterfuge.
U.S. POLITICS
ArchDaily

China Dialogues

Since the mid-1990s, when China allowed its architects to practice independently from government-run design institutes, a new kind of architecture, distinguished by unique regional characteristics, has emerged. China Dialogues is a rigorously selected collection of insightful interviews that the book’s author Vladimir Belogolovsky has conducted with 21 leading Chinese architects during his extensive travels in China. At the time when so many buildings that are being built around the world are no longer rooted in their place and culture, the leading Chinese architects succeeded collectively in producing unique architectural body of work that could not be confused with any other regional school. The interviews are accompanied by over 120 photographs and drawings of beautifully executed projects built throughout China since early 2000s. China Dialogues opens up the thinking process of the country’s top architects, as they share their ideas, insights, intentions, and visions in unusually revealing and candid ways.
WORLD
Washington Examiner

US pays China for an unenforceable climate deal

John Kerry's art of the deal goes something like this: He makes a laborious public spectacle of his herculean efforts to reach an agreement, and then, he gives up anything he has to in order to get a deal — any deal. Kerry then proclaims that the deal is world-changing as the other party completely ignores its commitments.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Chinese dissident artist defies Beijing in Italian show

Exhibiting a torture instrument as an innocent rocking chair, Chinese dissident artist Badiucao mocks the propaganda of Beijing in a new show -- while appropriating its codes. The new show, "China is (not) near -- works of a dissident artist", which opened Friday, denounces political repression in China and the country's censorship of the origins of the coronavirus, two explosive subjects for Beijing.
ENTERTAINMENT
albuquerqueexpress.com

US military tries out Israeli tricks for anti-China defense in Guam

The US has been reportedly testing the Israeli-made Iron Dome air defense system on the Pacific island of Guam, which hosts the closest American military bases to China. The ongoing tests in Guam are scheduled to continue until December, the Wall Street Journal has reported, without expanding on how successful they've been.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
prweek.com

China bans influencers from touting stocks for brokerages

Chinese regulators are cracking down on increased activity in promoting stocks through influencers and livestreaming. In a notice seen by Bloomberg and reported in Caixin, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has informed securities firms they can no long hire social-media influencers to attract clients in what has become an increasingly popular method of gaining new sales, unless those KOLs are licensed brokers.
ECONOMY
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

U.S. beef craze gives Brazil’s meatpackers relief amid China ban

Brazilian meatpackers shut out of the Chinese beef market are finding some relief at U.S. butcher counters. Exports of Brazilian beef to the U.S. soared 183% during the first 10 months of this year, according to Economy Ministry figures. Such shipments have been rising for months and the trend intensified after China restricted imports of Brazilian red meat in early September due to two “atypical” cases of mad-cow disease.
AGRICULTURE
invezz.com

HT Price Movement: How will China’s ban of crypto impact the HT token?

Chinese customers get cut off from the Huobi Exchange, so a global push is essential for growth. In the last 24 hours, HT's trading volume has decreased by 16%. The HT token might still be worth investing in before its global push. The Huobi Token HT/USD is a blockchain-powered loyalty...
MARKETS
fa-mag.com

China: In The Red

While China’s stock market handily outperformed the U.S equity market in 2020 (+29.7% versus +18.4%, respectively), 2021 has been a very different picture. During the first nine months of 2021, China’s stock market fell 33% from peak to trough. Alternatively, the S&P 500 reached numerous new highs during the first nine months of 2021, ending September with a year-to-date gain of nearly 16%. What are the forces that have pushed Chinese stocks deep into bear market territory, and how should investors respond?
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

New theory suggests China’s ban on Bitcoin was motivated by something else

Businesses in China have been losing revenue since the country’s policy decision to ban Bitcoin and other related operations. According to the latest reports, Huobi Global, one of the largest exchanges in China, has lost around 30% of its revenue. Meanwhile, other platforms and miners have found new homes across the globe.
MARKETS
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea and China restart rail freight, ending pandemic trade ban

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea and China resumed cross-border rail freight shipments on Monday, promising much needed relief to desperate North Koreans suffering from food shortages and economic upheaval under a trade ban that had been put in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

China Slowing

China has a domestic wobble. US Non-Farm Payrolls rise. This is going to be an interesting week. US Non-farm Payrolls improved, but are now stable in relatively normal pre-Covid territory. This is by no means any kind of continuation of the initial re-opening phase boom. The view here, remains that the US economy is either continuing to stall to near zero growth, or at best stabilising in the 1.5% to 2.5% GDP range.
ECONOMY

