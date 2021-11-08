CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘A disaster unfolding’: Russia battles surging Covid cases amid vaccine hesitancy

By Uliana Pavlova
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor paramedic Sabina Galiaskarova, Russia's fourth Covid wave is markedly worse than anything she has seen before. “This is a disaster unfolding. You see it with your own eyes,” she told the Telegraph. “More people get sick, and they get worse much faster: We see people who get 50-60...

www.telegraph.co.uk

atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
Telegraph

US reactivates nuclear artillery unit in Germany – why Russia should be worried

An American nuclear artillery unit has been reactivated in Germany for the first time since the Cold War and is to be armed with new long-range hypersonic weapons. The US Army officially recommissioned the 56th Artillery Command in Germany this week during a ceremony in Mainz-Kastel, which hosts America’s Europe and Africa commands.
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
Reuters

Russia starts missile supplies to India despite U.S. sanctions risk

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russia has started supplying India with S-400 air defence missile systems, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday citing Dmitry Shugayev, the head of the Russian military cooperation agency. The supplies put India at risk of sanctions from the United States under a 2017 U.S. law...
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Ovid
The Guardian

Covid cases are surging in Europe. America is in denial about what lies in store for it

It’s deja vu, yet again. The pandemic first hit Europe in March 2020, and Americans were in denial, thinking it wouldn’t happen here. Then, later in the year, the Alpha variant wave took hold in the United Kingdom and the United States was unprepared. This recurred with Delta in the summer of 2021. Now, in the fall of 2021, Europe is the outlier continent on the rise with Covid, with approximately 350 cases per 100,000 people and many countries are soaring to new records. This not only involves eastern and central Europe, where there are some countries with low vaccination rates (such as Georgia, only 24% fully vaccinated) and caseloads as high as 160/100,000 (Slovenia), but also western Europe, such as Austria, Belgium, Ireland and several others. Indeed, in Germany, leading virologist Christian Drosten recently warned their death toll could be doubled if more aggressive mitigation and vaccination strategies were not quickly adopted.
thedrive

Russia Deployed A Smokescreen Over Its Strategic Naval Base In Syria

The countermeasure could confuse certain missiles during a conflict and obscure activities from some surveillance capabilities. Recent satellite imagery of the Syrian port of Tartus appears to show efforts to create a large smokescreen to obscure Russia's strategic naval base there. Russian forces have reportedly conducted similar activities at this facility on at least one occasion in the past.
Finger Lakes Times

Putin masses troops to tell NATO to stay out of Ukraine

MOSCOW — Vladimir Putin has a message for the U.S. and its allies: Moscow won’t tolerate creeping expansion by their armed forces into Ukraine. That’s what he’s told German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other Western officials who have called in recent days to warn him about what they say is a new accumulation of tanks and troops near the border with his neighbor that has Washington and some other capitals worried that the Russian president could be planning a repeat of the 2014 invasion.
AFP

US warns Russia against another 'serious mistake' on Ukraine

The United States on Wednesday warned Russia against making another "serious mistake" on Ukraine as it sought clarity about troop movements near the border. Welcoming Ukraine's foreign minister to Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States was "concerned with reports of the unusual Russian activity near Ukraine." "We don't have clarity into Moscow's intentions, but we do know its playbook," Blinken told a joint news conference. "Our concern is that Russia may make the serious mistake of attempting to rehash what it undertook back in 2014 when it amassed forces along the border, crossed into sovereign Ukrainian territory and did so claiming falsely that it was provoked," he said.
The Independent

Britain sends troops to Poland border as migrant crisis worsens

Britain has sent troops to Poland to help secure the Nato ally’s border with Belarus, as a migrant crisis that threatens to draw in major regional and international powers deepened and thousands of people remained stranded on the eastern European frontier in freezing conditions.The Ministry of Defence (MoD said on Friday that it had deployed a “small team of armed forces” to Poland “to address the ongoing situation at the Belarus border”. “The UK and Poland have a long history of friendship and are Nato allies,” said the MoD. “A small team of UK armed forces personnel have deployed following...
Reuters

West at risk of conflict with Russia, Britain's army chief says

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - There is a greater risk of an accidental war breaking out between the West and Russia than at any time since the Cold War, with many of the traditional diplomatic tools no longer available, Britain's most senior military officer said. General Nick Carter, chief of...
thedallasnews.net

Russia warns US not to ship weapons to Ukraine

A newly announced deal that could see Washington supply Ukraine with deadly weapons could further inflame the country's bloody civil conflict and make a lasting peace agreement harder, Russia's ambassador to the US has cautioned. In a statement issued on Thursday, Anatoly Antonov said that the 'Strategic Partnership Document' signed...
neworleanssun.com

Ukraine Reaches 3 Million COVID-19 Cases Amid Vaccination Skepticism

The number of coronavirus infections in Ukraine has exceeded 3 million with more than 70,000 deaths, the Health Ministry said on November 4, as Eastern Europe continues to struggle with a surge in COVID-19 cases amid low inoculation rates prompted by vaccine skepticism and disinformation. The ministry said it had...
Telegraph

Russian invasion of Ukraine is 'ready to roll', warns Kyiv

A Russian invasion of Ukraine cannot be ruled out, the Ukrainian foreign minister has warned, with so much sophisticated military infrastructure "ready to be used" near the border that there is a "high probability" of escalation. It comes as Dmytro Kuleba is in Brussels on Monday to urge Nato chief...
Reuters

France warns Russia over Ukraine, Moscow denies weighing attack

MOSCOW/PARIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - France on Friday warned Russia against harming Ukraine's territorial integrity, after the United States shared with European allies its fears over Russian troop movements on the Ukrainian border and over a potential attack. Four European diplomats told Reuters that U.S. officials had raised their concerns...
