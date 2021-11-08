CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom Hacks: Relax and unwind with massage therapy

Central Illinois Proud
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling all moms and women! This week's Mom...

www.centralillinoisproud.com

Fox 59

Jillian gets a relaxing chair massage

INDIANAPOLIS – From yoga to wine and cheese to massages, our stress-reduction theme continues with a chair massage demonstration. Massage Heights discusses how massage fits in to an overall wellness routine and shares details of their holiday gift card deal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Massage Mag.com

Cryotherapy: Effectiveness & Application in Massage Therapy

While traditional massage therapy is typically contraindicated for acute soft tissue injuries such as sprains, strains, contusions and immediate post-surgical trauma, in some cases massage therapists can still treat these normally contraindicated clients by offering such cryotherapy services as ice massage, cold packs and cold-water baths. Cryotherapy is an age-old...
HEALTH
Joe Duncan

Review of Massage Therapy Services at Wellness Worth It in Winter Springs, Florida

Amazing massage, skincare, and wellness services in the Winter Springs area. Full confession, I'm a full-time writer and journalist. I'm also a voracious reader, meaning I spend a lot of my time researching stories to bring my readers the best information possible from a balanced perspective. That means I spend a lot of my time in a chair. It reminds me of back when I used to work for various offices, the unwavering back pain I'd feel at the end of each long, grueling workday was almost unbearable sometimes. And now, I sometimes start to feel the same pains after a long work week.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
hometownfocus.us

MASSAGE FOR HEALTH AND WELLNESS

In my last article, I talked about the different ways massage can help you. I had eight scenarios listed and was going through them, explaining how massage works with each. I got through the first four with the last article and now I am going to address the last four with this article. I have included the first paragraph from the previous article. It’s my hope, it’ll help tie them together, giving the two articles more cohesiveness.
VIRGINIA, MN
KEVN

therapy dog

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox.
ANIMALS
Telegraph

The rise of the spa retreats that help you upskill as well as unwind

Desperate to escape from that inner voice telling you how unfit and wobbly the pandemic has left you and replace moans with motivation? Or how about a balm and some overdue lessons in soothing those ever-more-regular relationship rows? Or perhaps it’s time to take your health into your own hands and tackle your mental and physical health issues holistically? Whatever the reason, now’s the season to learn how. Here are the places and the people to upskill you for the new year ahead.
YOGA
Shorthorn

Doggy Days brings relaxation to students through pet therapy

Trinity Ramirez, freshman Coordinated Admission Program student, has attended two doggy days events making sure to match up with Henley both times. Ramirez saw the events posted on the UTA events calendar, attending in hopes to de-stress. “He's probably the craziest,” Ramirez said. “A lot of them are calm and...
PETS
asapland.com

What are the Benefits of Massaging Feet

Toe muscles can get very tense and tight. The massage will make these muscles relaxed and flexible. It also stimulates the blood circulation to your toes, which is important to stimulate healing. Housewife’s foot (plantar fasciitis) is a common problem of the heel and bottom of the foot that develops...
FITNESS
Consumer Reports.org

Give Yourself a Massage

Massage is an evidence-backed method for relieving everyday aches, pain, and stiffness. But it’s not always realistic or practical to see a professional. Fortunately, you can reap the therapeutic benefits of massage in the comfort of your own home. All you need is a little time and the right tools.
FITNESS
Insider

3 benefits of collagen beyond youthful skin and healthy hair

Collagen is a popular supplement for its purported skin and overall health benefits. Research suggests it could reduce injury risk and joint pain, and improve bone density. However, collagen is not a complete protein source. Collagen is becoming an increasingly popular supplement for its potential skin benefits, but also for...
SKIN CARE
thedoctorstv.com

After a Traumatic Birth, New Mom Seeks Out Ketamine Therapy

Psychedelic drug therapy is gaining popularity. Lauren had a traumatic delivery of her twins and carried the trauma with her, and she is about to try her first sessions of ketamine therapy. Vice president of the Field Trip Health Care Practice Matt Emer shares what the treatment entails. Watch as Lauren undergoes this treatment and shares how she feels just afterward.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
yourcentralvalley.com

Refresh and relax with Hand and Stone

With the holidays coming up and shipping delays ruining our plans, gift cards are a great option this year!. From relaxing massages to rejuvenating facials, give the gift of self-care with Hand and Stone. Hand and Stone is located at 80 El Camino, Fresno, CA 93720 in River Park. Their...
FRESNO, CA
SPY

Do DHT-Blocking Shampoos Fight Hair Loss? We Asked the Experts, and the Answer Surprised Us

If you’re losing hair or going bald, you’re likely one of the thousands of people dealing with DHT, dihydrotestosterone, the main cause behind pattern baldness. But a DHT blocker shampoo might be able to help. To learn a bit more about DHT and the potential benefits of the best DHT blocker shampoo, we reached out to Dr. Michele Green, a New York City-based cosmetic dermatologist, for her expertise. Keep reading for the answers to frequently asked questions about DHT and hair loss, followed by some of our favorite hair loss products.    What Is DHT? DHT, or dihydrotestosterone, is a hormone naturally produced by men...
HAIR CARE
helloglow.co

Unwind With This DIY Calming Chamomile Bath Oil

​​Last night, after a long week on the road visiting family, I rolled up to our house, unloaded our stuff, and immediately hit the self-care button. I look forward to family time all year, but the second it’s over, I breathe a huge sigh of relief and break out the bath oils.
SKIN CARE
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH

