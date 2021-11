This year’s new Call of Duty is called Call of Duty Vanguard and was released Friday, November 5th. They introduced a new campaign, zombies mode, and 16 different multiplayer maps. This has the scene excited to play with a lot of new things coming out this year. Along with these new modes there is a returning theme which is World War 2. COD has had a game like that back in 2017 with the release of Call of Duty World War 2. That game had a lot of success back in the day and also released some awesome DLC throughout the game. That puts some high expectations on this new game to be as good if not better than the last one.

