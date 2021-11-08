CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 Capitol rioter seeks asylum in Belarus

By Clyde Hughes
 6 days ago
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Evan Neumann, wanted by the FBI for participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, appears to be seeking asylum in Belarus, according to a report on its state-run news media on Monday.

Neumann is wanted for violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds, as well as for assaulting, resisting and obstructing law enforcement during civil disorder, among other charges, according to the Justice Department.

In an excerpt of his interview, Neumann claimed that he "lost almost everything and is being persecuted by the U.S. government" because he "sought justice and asked uncomfortable questions" following the 2020 presidential election, according to the Washington Post.

Neumann said he was staying in Ukraine until security service agents started following him and he escaped to Belarus. Belarusian border guards detained him on Aug. 15.

Neumann sold him home in Mill Valley, Calif., in April for $1.3 million after charges were filed against him. His brother, Mark Neumann, a local construction worker in the area, said in July he knew nothing of his brother's whereabouts.

Belarus is led by authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, who is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

No party affiliate
6d ago

This confirms that Trump and these terrorists are not what they call themselves Patriots. Why would they go to a communist country supported by Putin? They apparently had the support of Putin and Trump.

CallingItLikeItIs
6d ago

Thanks Evan for showing other anti Americans what to do.. leave if you don't like the way our country is... and don't come back.... we will be waiting and it won't be pretty..

Lee Pocock
6d ago

Say now, let's send evan some company, he's probably lonesome, all his insurrectionist buddies should join him, free trip, one way, paid for by mtg fines for not wearing a mask in Congress!!!

IN THIS ARTICLE
