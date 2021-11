A strange and particularly moving month on the gaming front ends like October and a November arrives that seems destined to be dominated by a handful of particularly anticipated games, beyond the amount of promising titles that are on the way: in this small circle there is. he is, however, an absolute king and he is Forza Horizon 5. Microsoft’s racing turns out to be by far the most anticipated game both from the editors and from the readers. The absolute commonality of expectations between one front and the other of the polls at the beginning of the month can be seen in the presence of games of really large caliber and this is one of those cases: Playground Games racing is now one of the most solid series that exists. have been seen in recent years, with a truly impressive continuity in terms of quality.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO