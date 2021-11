DOVER-FOXCROFT – Foxcroft Academy came into the Class D semifinal game with a perfect record on the line, and that held in a 27-0 win over Oak Hill on Saturday. With no score in the first, Jesse Drury picked off Jackson Arbour and found the endzone to make it 7-0 Foxcroft. He would later set up a Foxcroft touchdown with a big run in the second quarter. After Drury got taken down in the redzone, Foxcroft quarterback Austin Seavey found Gideon Topolski in the corner of the endzone for 6.

DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO