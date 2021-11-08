CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patty Jenkins ‘Star Wars’ Movie ‘Rogue Squadron’ Delayed (Exclusive)

By Borys Kit
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
Rogue Squadron , the Star Wars feature project due to be directed by Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins , has been caught in the tractor beam and will take a little longer to make it to the big screen.

Jenkins and writer Matthew Robinson have been developing Squadron for Lucasfilm for over a year, with the goal of starting production in 2022. It was to have gone into preproduction by the end of this year.

However, sources say the producers and filmmaking team came to the realization that Jenkins’ schedule and other commitments wouldn’t allow for the window needed to make the movie in 2022.

Thus, Squadron has been taken off the production schedule. The hope is that once Jenkins’ fulfills her previous commitments, she will be able to return to the project.

Squadron would have been the first feature since the end of the Skywalker Saga, which wrapped up with 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It has a release date of Dec. 22, 2023, and while that currently remains in place, dates can always shift.

It is unclear what if any of Jenkins’ commitments were at issue specifically, but she is in development on Wonder Woman 3 fo r Warner Bros. and a Cleopatra feature for Paramount. Sources say Wonder Woman 3 was initially to have followed Squadron , but that could shift now that the latter is off the table.

Squadron — and Jenkins’ involvement — was first revealed during Disney’s investor day in December 2020. In a video accompanying the news, Jenkins said she was using her fighter pilot father as an inspiration for the project and wanted to make the “greatest fighter pilot movie ever made.”

It is unclear if Lucasfilm will have another Star Wars movie ready to go before Squadron , but development continues on several; among them, one from Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige and one from Taika Waititi.

Lucasfilm is busy with Star Wars in the series sphere and has Book of Boba Fett debuting later this month, followed by Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor and Ahsoka , not to mention season three of The Mandalorian. It is also in production on Indiana Jones 5 and a series based on the 1988 fantasy adventure movie Willow .

