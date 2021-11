BALTIMORE - The Minnesota Vikings opened the second half of their Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with a bang, courtesy of rookie Kene Nwangwu. Playing in just the second game of his NFL career after a hyperextended knee had him on injured reserve for the first six weeks of the season, the running back took the second half kickoff 98 yards down the visitor's sideline for a touchdown to extend Minnesota's lead to 24-10.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO