Beginner guitar: Because the guitar has two E strings, E major is often the first chord beginners learn. It uses all six strings, so your strumming hand can go wild, it’s pretty easy, and it sounds great. For the same reason, it’s also one of the most used chords in guitar music. In fact, it’s a rare guitar album that doesn’t have a version of this chord. So this guide on how to play the E chord on guitar is an essential for all players.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO