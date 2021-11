In Ogossagou, where ethnic Fulani suffered two massacres in two years, traces of the recent horrors abound in this village of central Mali. They are one sign of just how tough incipient internationally-sponsored peacemaking efforts are between nomadic Fulani herders and traditional Dogon hunters. Reconciliation is all the more difficult as the Dogon accuse the Fulani of supporting the jihadists -- who are now present in central Mali but have been a scourge of the Malian government and its western allies since 2012. A peace pact signed last month has produced "a lull" in the village, Senegalese army captain Andre Sebastien Ndione, who heads the nearby UN base, told AFP.

